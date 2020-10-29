WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will present "20/20 Eye of the Beholder — Seeing Beauty in Little Things" beginning Nov. 4, the gallery's sixth virtual show.
"As 2020 begins to fade away while the world continues to live in challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of focusing on the positive, on all that is good and beautiful, no matter how small," said artist member Helen Roy in a statement. "November is the ideal time to give the gift of art and the Virtual Show, featuring work by both associate and artist members, is a great place to view original, locally-made and affordable 'Little Things' perfect for holiday giving."
Roy said the online gallery is always open, "so holiday shoppers can sit back, get comfortable and enjoy browsing through the wide range of art works at any time that’s convenient."
Website visitors can enjoy fine art and photography, acrylic, oil, watercolor, mixed media, encaustic, oil and coldwax paintings, and collage, Roy noted, adding that artisan jewelers have created "vibrant lampwork glass designs in earrings, necklaces and bracelets ... and metal works jewelers have created wire woven pendants with sparkling silver-plated chains."
Also included in the show are pencil-on-paper drawings, colorful fiber art, detailed handwoven designs, sculpture, ceramic pottery, woodworking, mobiles and fused-glass bowls and dishes.
The online show will be viewable through Nov. 29, Roy said, but the actual gallery in the Westerly Train Station, 14 Railroad Ave., is now open, with all appropriate COVID-19 protocols in place. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The annual Holiday Gift Show will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 20.
The gallery will also be collecting donations of art supplies throughout the months of November and December for the annual Holiday Art Supply Drive. Once the supplies are collected, they will be taken to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly in order to "give the gift of art" to those in need.
Call 401-596-2221, visit www.westerlyarts.com or the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.