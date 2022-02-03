WESTERLY — John Craig and Janet Maher are the featured artists at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly this month in a show called "Environment — Between Sea & Sky."
The show will include a "vibrant variety of work" by the gallery's juried artists, said artist Helen Roy in a statement. "Art lovers can view serene seascapes, peaceful winter landscapes, handcrafted artisan wooden tables, photographs of New England during this calm season and multicolored earrings, necklaces and bracelets."
The collection of fine art by local artists includes a large selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, cold wax and oil, encaustic, multimedia, photographs, pottery, handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, sculpture, mobiles and more, Roy added.
As the gallery celebrates its 30th year as a successful cooperative gallery, Roy added, "it recognizes and appreciates the beauty of both its supportive community and magnificent natural environment."
"The breathtaking Rhode Island and Connecticut coastline offers the perfect subjects for artists yearround," Roy said.
"This is the perfect time to enjoy the quiet magic of winter," she said, "and art lovers are invited to visit the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly and discover what artists love about the season in February’s show."
Craig, said Roy, started painting later in life, after a long career in the "highly disciplined and regulated world of finance."
Craig, according to Roy, "found painting and broke free."
His media and tools are “acrylic and oil on paper, panel and canvas, along with fanciful digital photography,” she added, and are used for exploring the range of emotion in abstract art.
His themes range from "dystopian dreamscapes to classic abstract expressionism to colorful still-lifes," Roy said. His approach is "simple, unfiltered, and occasionally startling.” Craig has participated in group shows in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut and was the 2021 resident artist at Stonington Vineyards.
Roy said "Maher’s concerns about our planet led her to working with materials that are not inherently valued or obviously beautiful."
"I create spontaneously or through multiple steps, usually including some form of collage," Maher said in her artist's statement. "I work to create a cohesive conclusion that satisfies my own eye and I hope will be intriguing to others."
"Creating art as a layered building process requires slowing down and paying attention to many details at once, simultaneously serving as a form of meditation," Maher said.
Since moving to Rhode Island a little more than a year ago, Maher has been completing a mixed-media series called "Prayers for the Earth," Roy said, explaining that the series combines "her handmade paper, work in Photoshop, archival ink jet printing, colored pencil and images of nature."
"Continuing to make art in this time of such intense human and environmental suffering is my prayer toward a better future while I continue my lifelong practice of living and working simply and sustainably in the present," Maher said.
The exhibit opens Friday with an opening night reception scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. when guests are being encouraged to dress in red.
The opening coincides with "National Wear Red Day," Roy pointed out, and since February is American Heart Month, the gallery wanted to participate in the event "in order to raise awareness in hopes of helping eradicate heart disease and stroke in millions of women all over the nation."
"Each person who attends the First Friday Opening will have the opportunity to choose one item from a basket of red items that have been made by member artists to correspond to the 'Wear Red theme,'" Roy said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.