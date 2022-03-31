WESTERLY — Spring has officially arrived, and as the cold New England earth thaws, "new life emerges and the activity around us is charged with renewed energy," said artist Lois Lawrence, a member of the publicity committee at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly in a statement. "It is all part of the rhythm of life."
Members of the gallery will share their art and rhythm in the busy month ahead, beginning with their April show, "Art, Movement, and Rhythm." The show, which kicks off with an opening reception Friday, features the work of member artists Rosemary "Posy" Webber and Patricia Cheyne.
Webber, said Lawrence, is an award-winning artist whose work has appeared in national magazines and gallery shows throughout the Northeast. A graduate of St. Lawrence University, she studied art at the Parsons School of Design, the Silvermine School of Art, the New York Studio School and the Lyme Academy of Fine arts.
Webber, who works with oil and watercolors, was originally an illustrator, said Lawrence, who is greatly influenced by the "seasonal changes in New England."
Webber believes that "good painting requires close observation and persistent practice," while "good art also needs personality, harmony and a certain amount of daring," Lawrence added.
"The bold and thoughtfully planned brushstrokes in her alla prima (also known as wet-on-wet) paintings of floral and other subjects are evidence of this philosophy," Lawrence added.
Cheyne, explained Lawrence, "is an explorer of art forms and the gifts that the practice art forms provide ... both to the artist and the viewer."
Cheyne said her art too, is informed by "the forests, shores and valleys of New England" where she grew up.
"She considers much of her work as landscape," said Lawrence, "but is drawn less to the panoramic and more to the immediate and close range."
Recently Cheyne has been working on a form of fiber art known as "slow stitching," which combines a meditative aspect to her work, said Lawrence.
Throughout her career Cheyne has experimented in, created, and taught workshops in printmaking, fiber art, and papermaking and has given workshops at the gallery, including one — "Artist's Books" — scheduled for April 19 and 26. (Another class, "Mark Making and Collage," will be offered by Christine Reilly on April 11 and 12.)
The roughly 50 members of the gallery are celebrating "30 years of sharing art, craft and the creative process," said Lawrence, along with "our shared freedom to gather in person."
They are also preparing for the Regional Juried Show, which is coming in May, Lawrence added, when gallery members and fine artists and craftspeople from around New England will show work selected by juror Michael Rose, who currently serves as managing director of the prestigious Providence Art Club. Entrants will be charged a modest jury fee and selected works will be eligible for cash prizes totaling more than $4,000 in a number of diverse categories.
A prospectus is available on the Gallery's website at www.westerlyarts.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.