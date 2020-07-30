WESTERLY — Vladi, an engineer turned artist, who packed her crayons and fled communist Czechoslovakia to start a new life in the United States, will share a virtual show at the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly next month, along with North Kingstown artist Linda King.
Called “20/20 Envisioning; Seeing Shine and Shadow," the show is designed to celebrate the silver linings of online art by "sharing ... the last month of summer’s light," according to Helen Roy, an artist and educator serving as the spokeswoman for the gallery's August show.
The two featured artists will join the gallery's elected members in letting their "creative work shine through in the virtual show," Roy said in a statement.
Website visitors will enjoy photography, acrylic, oil, watercolor and mixed-media paintings, handwoven designs, sculpture, jewelry, glass art, pottery, woodworking and more, Roy said.
Vladi, a graduate of the Czech Technical University in Prague, has been interested and involved in the arts throughout her life, Roy said, and has participated in dancing, drawing, photography, architecture, painting and interior design.
"A few years ago she was introduced to a technique called 'oil/cold wax painting,'" Roy explained, "which is not defined by subject matter nor the degree of realism but rather unified by experimentation in texture and the physicality of building paint layers."
"She has continued to be enamored with this inspiring technique, creating colorful and vibrant abstract pieces," Roy added. "While raising a young family and building her career, photography became her artistic outlet ... now painting and creating mixed-media collages brings her great joy."
King specializes in mixed media, Roy said, "and enjoys capturing the power of the sea crashing against the rocky coastline and is intrigued by its ever-changing coloration and textures created by the weather patterns commonly seen in New England."
While King has experience working with different media, she enjoys working in acrylics and collage, Roy continued, and her work focuses on texture and dimension through her use of paper and mixed media to create depth and movement. King finds inspiration for compositions by focusing on the abstract forms of everyday scenes and subjects in nature and enjoys painting on nautical charts of local harbors as well as her personal favorite, high surface illustration board.
"The 2020 pandemic has forced much of the global economy to a halt as people have sheltered in place, practiced social distancing and stayed safe," Roy said. "While the world has experienced the shadow of a bleak cloud for the past six months, artists’ creativity continues to shine even more brightly by contrast."
Roy said visitors are invited to view the show on the gallery website at www.westerlyarts.com or on its Facebook page. Works of art may be purchased by directly contacting the artist.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
