STONINGTON — Arts lovers are invited to Stonington's Velvet Mill Friday for the opening reception of an exhibit featuring five local artists at the Upstairs Mill Gallery called "Contemporary Translations."
Artists Craig Anderson, D Derek, Bess Gaby, John Lark and Nina Stimson, the newest artists to join the gallery, will display their work through April 10.
Anderson, who spent more than 25 years working in television "creating, shaping, and producing shows in the electronic medium for networks including HGTV, Food Network, CBS and Comedy Central," said in a statement that he is "passionate about transforming steel — an angular and determined material — into graceful abstract sculpture that embodies lightness, movement, and life."
A member of the New England Sculptors Association, Anderson said he cuts, heats, bends and welds the steel as he strives "for uncomplicated beauty in work inspired by my coastal surroundings in South County, Rhode Island."
Derek's work focuses on simple, repeating patterns, shapes and colors that can be activated by light and shadow.
"Through repetition and multiplication, I hope to recreate form in a precise way that subjectively captures a moment in time," Derek said in a statement.
Gaby, a proud native of Athens, Ga., is a multimedia artist, designer, and producer who said she has "honed her skills in printmaking, ceramics, textiles and graphic design" in the last decade while working for boutique design firms and at Parson's School of Design at The New School. She uses her knowledge and experience in these industries to work with small businesses and nonprofits in the region, she said.
Lark, a representational painter, said in a statement that he makes "abstracted, representational — usually figurative— oil paintings on canvas that depict interactions between figures and environments."
His paintings, he said, "begin with shapes and color, and then figures and environments are added, typically by combining and layering images."
"Layering allows me to select which areas from beneath the surface will remain visible, leaving traces of the past that disrupt and enhance the painting’s final surface."
A Michigan native, he said he "creates oil paintings that depict interactions between figures and environments." He said his interest in art dates back to his childhood years in Michigan, where he frequently visited the Detroit Institute of Art and the Cranbrook Art Museum. It was there, he said, that he developed a connection with, and enthusiasm for, abstract expressionism, minimalism and pop art.
Stimson, who lives and works in Stonington, works in various media, including oil paint, gouache and collage. In a statement she said she finds inspiration in the landscape or nature and in human activity.
"My work varies from more or less literal representation of woodland or harbor scenes to, more often recently, more abstract response to these phenomena," she said. "Whichever media I happen to be working in and wherever a particular painting happens to fall on the realistic-to-abstract spectrum, at its core my work is about color relationships."
She has had solo exhibitions and has participated in group shows in Connecticut and New York, and her work has been reviewed in major media.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
