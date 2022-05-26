SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Contemporary Theater Company will present a program called “The Voice of Gertrude Stein,” featuring a selection of art songs with text by Stein from LGBTQIA+ composers such as Virgil Thomson, Ned Rorem and Felix Jarrar from Rorem’s opera "Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters."
Co-producers Rachel Hanauer and Caroline Spaeth especially aim to provide a voice to the LGBTQIA+ arts community. Hanauer, a professor at Providence College, hopes to bring opera to Rhode Island collegiate voice students who may not get many chances to see the vocal arts performed live.
"We also hope that this evening will provide a safe haven for LGBTQIA+ and non-binary audiences," said Spaeth in a statement, "especially as the past few years in American political life have been so fraught."
Spaeth and Hanauer will sing the roles of Jenny and Helen in "Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters," and filling out the cast will be tenor Michael Gonzalez, soprano Sara DeLong and mezzo-soprano Jade Espina. Mezzo-soprano Julie Rumbold will sing the role of Stein herself in selections from Peter Dayton’s "May She | She May" in the program’s first half, and will assume the role of Sylvia in "Three Sisters" on June 4.
Spaeth and Hanauer also have a ko-fi page for those who wish to make contributions to the project: https://ko-fi.com/gertrudestein.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
