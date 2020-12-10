PROVIDENCE – The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence will present a special outdoor, COVID-safe return engagement of "Constellations" by Nick Payne, directed by Aubrey Snowden, through Dec. 19.
Performed outdoors, under the stars, this is a remarkable way to experience the cosmic production that Motif Magazine calls, “An enjoyable, profound, thoughtful and intriguing exploration of, well, everything.”
This unique production will offer audiences the chance to safely see a play — at the drive-in. Patrons can see the performance from the warmth and safety of their cars, tuning into an new FM radio station to hear the audio at the volume they prefer. "Constellations" will have Spanish-language performances on Dec. 11 and 18, where the audience may choose to hear the play in English or in Spanish by tuning into separate FM stations that will broadcast a parallel live performance of the play in Spanish. The production stars Rachel Dulude as quantum cosmologist Marianne and The Wilbury Theatre Group’s Artistic Director Josh Short as beekeeper Roland.
Due to constantly changing COVID-19 conditions, guidelines and restrictions, this performance is subject to change. For up-to-date information, and to purchase tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org.
WaterFire’s new COVID-safe outdoor theater venue was conceived and designed by WaterFire Artistic Director Barnaby Evans, who said, “Art is an essential part of our lives and one of the many tragedies of COVID is its cessation of art enriching our lives, not to mention the devastation it has caused to the entire arts sector, with most theaters dark."
"In experimenting with this new theatrical venue, safety was the first priority. We also expect that a new hybrid form between live performance and videography will emerge to bridge the intimacy gap imposed upon us all as citizens, performers, and audiences by the required COVID distancing and separation," he added.
"'Constellations' is a fascinating play to present in this era of COVID," Evans added. "It is all about distance and closeness, immensity and intimacy, random uncertainty and yet the certainty of science."
This is the third COVID-safe format that Wilbury and WaterFire have created together.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at thewilburygroup.org to allow attendance monitoring, the attendance limits and to conduct the required pre-event screening questions.
Masks must be worn whenever exiting vehicles. Indoor bathrooms will be available and they will be cleaned continuously according to Rhode Island's COVID regulations. For safety reasons guests are encouraged to pack their own food for consumption only while seated in their car.
"Constellations" will be presented through Dec. 19 at WaterFire Arts Center. Tickets, priced $20 are available now by visiting thewilburygroup.org.
