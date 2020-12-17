PROVIDENCE — Theater-lovers hungering for live performances can enjoy a double-header tomorrow night thanks to the collaboration of several local artists and arts organizations.
Following tomorrow night's under-the-stars, outdoors, drive-in performance of Nick Payne's "Constellations" — an extraordinary joint venture between The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence — the audience can stay on for stories, poetry and music with slam poet Christopher Johnson and Westerly's own Kevin "Big Luxe" Lowther.
Lowther, a classically trained violinist and hip-hop musician who graduated from Westerly High School before heading off to West Point, said he'll be joined by Johnson, a Providence-based artist and educator, for one more production of their own collaboration, "Our Story, Our Song."
"Our Story, Our Song" had a successful three-show run last month at the Waterfire Center, which has been experimenting with some innovative outdoor theater during the pandemic.
"I would still like to give folks a chance to come and see the work," Lowther said in an email this week.
Their show, which drew high praise from attendees, is free to the public and will begin as soon as "Contellations" is over, Lowther said.
"Constellations" directed by Aubrey Snowden, is a short (75-minute), two-person play that stars Rachel Dulude as quantum cosmologist Marianne, and Josh Short, Wilbury's artistic director, as Roland the beekeeper.
Dulude and Short, both veterans of the Providence theater scene, give powerful, poignant performances in Payne's unusual play about "free will and friendship; it's also about quantum multiverse theory, love, and honey. The New Yorker's theater critic called "Constellations" "a singular astonishment."
Theater-lovers will not want to miss this play. Yes, for the experience of watching live theater from inside their vehicles, and yes, for watching the thoughtfully directed play performed by two exquisitely talented actors, but also because the message, in these days of strangeness, is one of connection, and love.
WaterFire’s new COVID-safe outdoor theater venue was conceived and designed by its artistic director, Barnaby Evans, who said, “Art is an essential part of our lives and one of the many tragedies of COVID is its cessation of art enriching our lives, not to mention the devastation it has caused to the entire arts sector, with most theaters dark."
"In experimenting with this new theatrical venue, safety was the first priority. We also expect that a new hybrid form between live performance and videography will emerge to bridge the intimacy gap imposed upon us all as citizens, performers, and audiences by the required COVID distancing and separation," he said.
"'Constellations' is a fascinating play to present in this era of COVID," Evans added. "It is all about distance and closeness, immensity and intimacy, random uncertainty and yet the certainty of science."
The unique production offers audiences the chance to safely see a play — at the drive-in. Patrons can see the performance from the warmth and safety of their cars, tuning into an new FM radio station to hear the audio at the volume they prefer. "Constellations" will have Spanish-language performances on Dec. 18, where the audience may choose to hear the play in English or in Spanish by tuning into separate FM stations that will broadcast a parallel live performance of the play in Spanish.
Due to constantly changing COVID-19 conditions, guidelines and restrictions, this performance is subject to change. For up-to-date information, and to purchase tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at thewilburygroup.org to allow attendance monitoring, the attendance limits and to conduct the required pre-event screening questions.
Masks must be worn whenever exiting vehicles. Indoor bathrooms will be available and they will be cleaned continuously according to Rhode Island's COVID regulations. For safety reasons guests are encouraged to pack their own food for consumption only while seated in their car.
"Constellations" will be presented through Dec. 19 at WaterFire Arts Center. Tickets, priced $20 are available now by visiting thewilburygroup.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.