The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will present a free online concert Friday featuring two of the orchestra's artists, violinist Brunilda Myftaraj and pianist Blake Hansen.
An Albanian-American violinist, Myftaraj has drawn accolades from audiences, as well as critical acclaim, for her masterful musicianship in Albania, Italy, Greece, France, Morocco, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Israel and the United States.
The concertmaster for Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, Connecticut Lyric Opera, and Greve Opera Festival and Chamber Music Academy in Greve-In-Chianti, Italy, she is also the director of the Virtuosi Music Academy and the Summer Music Institute in Farmington, where she teaches violin and chamber music.
She has performed with the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra for the world premiere of “Stays the Year One Moment” last year and is presently recording Bach’s Solo Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin.
Hansen is an experienced chamber musician who performs as an accompanist and soloist in the Greater Hartford area, including with Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and Connecticut Lyric Opera. He frequently attends summer festivals, such as the Semana Internacional de Piano de Obidos in Portugal, the summer courses at the Conservatori Liceu in Barcelona, and the Greve Opera Festival and Chamber Music Academy in Greve-In-Chianti, Italy where he is a principal accompanist. Blake has soloed on the piano and violin with the Principia College Orchestra and on piano with the Mt. San Jacinto College Orchestra.
The orchestra's artistic director, Adrian Sylveen, described the concert as "an important, personal project" for Brunilda and Blake, which includes their "unique artistic connection" in "a fresh, exciting new-sounding performance."
"Beethoven was the first revolutionary among musicians," Sylveen said in a statement, "and now this musical revolution will continue through Brunilda and Blake.
The concert can be viewed live on Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra’s Facebook page.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
