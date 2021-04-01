NEW LONDON — The Connecticut Storytelling Festival and Conference will be held virtually this year, from April 23-24, the first fully virtual festival ever to be offered.
This year's festival will feature headliner Geraldine Buckley and offer performances and workshops as well as a host of outstanding professional storytellers.
Practical application of storytelling will be highlighted during the festival and will include workshops like "Beginning Storytelling for Literacy Enhancement, "Bullying Prevention" and "Bringing your Family History Alive."
Tickets for the full festival, including concerts and workshops, are $40 ($20 for students).
For more information, call 860-439-2764, email info@connstorycenter.org, or visit http://www.connstorycenter.org/festival.htm.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
