WESTERLY — Steven Mackey, the American composer regarded by many as one of the leading composers of his generation, was on the telephone Monday afternoon from his office in Princeton University, where he has been a professor of music since 1985.
Mackey, who won a Grammy for his 2012 album "Lonely Motel: Music from the Slide," and has been nominated for four others, was talking about the debut of "Memoir,” a theatrical musical work which opens Tuesday at the United Theatre.
"Memoir" is directed by Mark DeChiazza and performed by the Dover String Quartet, percussionists arx duo, and narrator Natalie Christa and is being presented by the Kingston Chamber Music Festival, which co-commissioned the piece.
"It's a 75-minute piece for strings and percussion," said Mackey, whose works tends to focus on "the exploration of quirky topographies and surprising continuities for human performers. With a narrator slash actor. It's a combination of theater and music.
"I don't mean in a Broadway sense," he said. "It's a very expressive piece ... sort of the story of life. It runs the gamut of expression."
The combination of the Dover Quartet — recently named the greatest quartet of the last century by BBC Music Magazine — and arx duo (Mari Yoshinaga and Garrett Arney) is ideal for "Memoir," he said.
"It's based on my mother's memoir," added Mackey, who has composed for orchestra, chamber ensembles, dance and opera, but has said his first musical passion was playing the electric guitar in rock bands based in northern California. "It's a story I think everyone can relate to ... it has struggles and love and loss ... it's life."
The piece also covers "familiar themes of love, loss, gender roles, and social mores ensconced in her intense personal struggle with alcoholism and its stigma."
The script is a series of short vignettes which trace Elaine Mackey’s life, from her birthplace in Pittsburgh through her coming of age in the Great Depression, escaping an ill-fated Hollywood marriage to work for the Department of Defense in post-war Europe and raising a family in Northern California in the volatile '60s.
"She was an alcoholic," he explained. "It was her big struggle in life and she had to hit rock bottom before she could make the decision to never take a drink again.
"She was shy," Mackey said of his mother. "She had social anxiety and she found she could kick up her heels more easily if she had a glass of wine or two."
In the end, he said, "she overcame alcoholism and crippling shyness in order to be fully in charge of her own destiny."
She was sober for the last 30 years of her life, he said, explaining that "music is ubiquitous in her stories.
"My own compositional language is surely influenced by listening to her sing constantly around the house before my evolution through decades of my own experimentation," he says in the program notes. "Memoir more directly references 'her' music including her signature song — 'Night and Day' — and the lullaby medley she sang to me as a child.
"Overall, the musical language of 'Memoir' is a bit simpler and more direct than I would use if I were writing a piece without connection to this text," he writes. "Her voice, ringing through these stories, asked for something more innocent."
The Dover Quartet — stars of the 2020 documentary "Strings Attached" — features violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, cellist Camden Shaw, and violinists Bryan Lee and Joel Link.
Arx duo's mission is to forge new connections and artistic pathways, or “arcs,” through percussion chamber music. They are dedicated to expanding percussion chamber music by commissioning new creative works, educating and inspiring young artists, and inviting audiences across the globe to engage with new and vibrant musical experiences.
Natalie Christa is a Pennsylvania native (like Elaine, the alter ego she portrays in "Memoir"). She received early training as a classical and music theatre vocalist and, driven by the Philadelphia music scene, sang and played bass guitar, keyboards and tambourines in local bands as well as began her acting career in many musical theater performances such as the lead in "Annie."
With "Memoir," Natalie ventures into the contemporary concert music world, bringing her intriguing voice, innate musicality, and theatrical instincts to bear in the role of Elaine, an ordinary woman leading an extraordinary life in the 20th century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.