PORTSMOUTH — Common Fence music will host its three-act musical event called Traditions Festival Saturday at Common Fence Arts, Wellness & Community Center.
This year's program will pay tribute to Irish and American musical heritage and will feature local, regional and international artists. Award-winning Irish concertina player Brenda Castles, whose music is steeped in the rich musical traditions of her native county of Meath, will perform along with Boston Irish-bred singer-songwriter and fiddler Liz Hanley, and Washington-D.C.-based Jake Blount, an old-time fiddler, banjoist, singer and scholar.
Blount, a former student of Rhiannon Giddens and Bruce Molsky, specializes in the music of black and Native American communities in the southeastern U.S. and in the regional style of Ithaca, N.Y. The Warren-based, internationally-acclaimed Atwater-Donnelly Trio will also perform with a program full of traditional American and Celtic folk songs and percussive dance.
Seasonal soups and Common Fence's signature selection of baked goods and beverages will be available for purchase and those wishing to carry their own fare are welcome to do so as the show is BYOB and picnic.
Free parking is available adjacent to and across the street from the building. The hall is fully accessible. For more information about Common Fence Music, please visit CommonFenceMusic.org, or call 401-683-5085.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
