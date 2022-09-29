WESTERLY — Comedian Nick Albanese returns to the Granite Theatre Saturday with his new one-man play, "BUDDY: One Last Night!"
"I play former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci," Albanese said in a recent email discussing the show he wrote and performs in. "It's a show about the one and only former Mayor Buddy Cianci."
The audience will get to "spend one last night with Buddy, the night before he goes away on 'vacation' in the fall of 2002," said Albanese.
"The famous Buddy Cianci shares with all his guests stories about the highs and lows of his life and his career," he said. "Stories filled with drama, comedy and Providence political history."
Albanese, a son of Sicilian immigrants, said he has always been interested in "theatre and acting and enjoyed making people laugh."
Albanese graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island with a major in theater and performed in a number of productions while he was a student. After graduation, he began working on film projects, but when he met, by happenstance, the late George Carlin, he changed course.
He was working as a limousine driver, he said, and found himself driving Carlin around the city. When Albanese confessed his desire to do stand-up comedy to Carlin and asked the famous comedian how to get started, Carlin advised him to develop five minutes of material, hit all the local "Open Mic Nights," and test the response.
He took Carlin's advice seriously and has been practicing Italian-themed routines on his family, friends and audiences since the day he met the legend.
Albanese, who performed at the Granite a few years back with "The Last Sicilian," his award-winning one-man play, has appeared on national television in the Showtime series, "Brotherhood" as Councilman Charlie Hacker. He has appeared on set with Edward Burns, Katherine Heigl, Malin Akerman, and Matthew Broderick, and created his own web series called "Bread, Butter & Bullets."
Albanese, whose family lived above the family-owned bakery in Providence for decades, said he always gets laughs when he mixes comedy with true stories about his grandparents, his parents and his own childhood, along with the history of the early Sicilians who came to America.
"Memoirs, nostalgia, history, comedy drama," he said, "... but mostly family."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
