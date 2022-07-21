WESTERLY — Samuel Beckett’s iconic play, "Waiting for Godot," has been getting some attention lately. Not only was it the answer to a "Final Jeopardy" question earlier this week, but it will open on Friday in Wilcox Park as the Colonial Theatre's outdoor summer offering.
"Waiting for Godot," which premiered in Paris in 1953 and was voted the most significant English-language play of the 20th century in a poll conducted by the British Royal National Theatre in 1999, will run through Aug. 14 in Wilcox Park. Colonial veteran Marion Markham will direct the play with stage management by Cory F. Goddard and production management by Aurora Productions.
Subtitled “a tragicomedy in two acts,” "Waiting for Godot" features two characters — Vladimir and Estragon — who discuss their existence as they await the arrival of the enigmatic Godot.
Beckett, an Irish novelist, playwright, short story writer, theatre director, poet and literary translator who won a Nobel Prize for his writing in 1969, often wrote of existential angst and and metaphysical arguments.
A resident of Paris for most of his adult life, he wrote in both French and English and once said that it was "fairly obvious" that "Waiting for Godot" "can be anything you want."
The Colonial's cast features Dan Morison as Vladimir, Jered McLenigan as Estragon, Peter Tedeschi as Pozzo, Brian Linden as Lucky and Zach Roth as the Boy.
Morrison, originally from Lake Tahoe, California, fell in love with performing while studying political science and theater arts at San Diego State University. He studied at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, received a degree in theater performance and moved to New York City. He has some wonderful success in theaters around the world, most notably in New York, Idaho Shakespeare Festivals, Colorado, San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, San Diego, England, Italy and Japan.
McLenigan, a theater-maker based in Philadelphia, is a three-time recipient of Philadelphia's Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theater. He most recently appeared as Autolycus in "The Winter's Tale" and Subtle in "The Alchemist" in rotating repertory with Quintessence Theatre. He is a Hothouse Company member at the Wilma Theater.
Tedeschi was last seen in Wilcox Park as Malvolio in "Twelfth Night," while Linden and Roth are making their Colonial Theatre debuts.
The production marks the Colonial Theatre’s 31st year of presenting professional classic theatre on an outdoor stage, free to the public.
The performance is free with advance registration requested at colonialtheatreart.org. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and refreshments, and are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. Pre-show musical entertainment presented by the United Theater can be enjoyed at the park gazebo 90 minutes before each performance. Performances are weather permitting. A rain-date performance is reserved for Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
