WESTERLY — Hope Urbonas stood upon a stage in Wilcox Park Monday morning, putting the final touches on the set of the Colonial Theatre's summer Shakespeare in the Park production, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]" which is set to open Friday evening, marking the 30th anniversary of al fresco theater in Westerly.
The play, which stars veteran equity actors Jeremiah Clapp, Jamie Dufault and Richard Herron, premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London's longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre. The Colonial's artistic director, Marion Markham, is directing the play, which has been described as a romp through each of Shakespeare's plays. Aurora Productions, one of the industry’s leading full-service production management/technical supervision companies serving Broadway, Off Broadway, and touring theater productions, is in charge of production management.
Urbonas, who graduated from Westerly High School in June, is a dresser for the show and a member of the theater's internship program along with Rosie Rosso, Tyler Lawton, Anna Theresa Soto and John Villaca.
Although she's been acting since she was a young child and played Little Flora in Theatre Scrapbook's production of "Sleeping Beauty," and gave a memorable performance of Emily Webb when the Westerly High School Theater Department put on "Our Town" back in 2018, Urbonas said as much as she loves being on stage, being backstage as an intern has taught her a whole new skill set.
"It's like nothing I've ever known before," said Urbonas, who's heading off to study theater at Marymount Manhattan in the fall. "It's important to be versatile in the theater."
Urbonas said working with the team from Aurora Productions is "just insane."
Soto, an Orlando resident and a student at Florida Atlantic University, said she was thrilled to find out about the Colonial's internship program, and more so to apply and be accepted.
"It's right in my wheelhouse," said Soto, who studied at the Royal Academy of Arts in London and is double-majoring in theater and studio art (which includes photography and cinematography). "It all fell into place."
In addition to learning new things about theater, Soto said she's having lots of fun.
"So much fun," she said, "and the play is actually really funny."
"It's a comedic take on all of Shakespeare's plays and you can understand that as the actors do all their silly stuff," she added. "There's lots of silly stuff and it's very creative."
Rossi, a rising junior at East Lyme High School, said she landed a spot in the intern program thanks to her mom, who follows the Colonial on Facebook.
"She knew it was right up my alley," said Rossi with a smile, "and here I am."
"We built everything from scratch," Rossi said. "Seeing the fruits of our labor is really a good feeling."
The experience, she added, has brought the entire group, and interns especially, together, "like a little family."
"It feels like a community," Rossi said.
The intern program is under the direction of Julia Moore, a recent Brown grad who has been involved with the Colonial for years and has long been involved with the performing arts. Moore played the role of Reynaldo in the Colonial's production of "Hamlet" when she was 16, had three roles in the 2017 production of "Twelfth Night," and has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember. The Westerly summer resident comes from a family of artists and arts boosters. Her father, Nicholas C. Moore, is a trustee of the theater and serves as vice president. Markham, the director, is her father's cousin, while her mother, Allison, has been a volunteer for many years. Her sister, Christina Prudence, played one of the dancing fairies, alongside Urbonas, in the Colonial's 2019 production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
Soto called the play the "perfect show for post-COVID."
"It's fun, it's light, and I think it reminds people why theater is so important," she said. "Theater and the arts bring people together, no matter what their differences may be."
