MYSTIC — Noted cold-water swimmer Justin Fornal, the co-host of the Science Channel’s “The Unexplained and Unexplored” series, plans to dive into the Mystic River Saturday afternoon and swim to downtown Mystic from Mystic Seaport Museum.
Fornal, a journalist and explorer, will take part in the museum’s Wintertide, a Presidents Day weekend event when visitors will be invited to "shake off the cabin fever and experience frosty fun the whole family will enjoy."
Fornal will talk about his attempted swim of the Nares Straight in the Arctic last summer before swimming from the Seaport to downtown Mystic.
Other featured activities will include a live ice sculpture demonstration" (weather permitting) and opportunities to meet reindeer (four reindeer will be on the grounds for visitors to interact with and pet) and meet working winter dogs (St. Bernards on Saturday and Newfoundlands on Sunday and Monday).
There will also be "kid-friendly" live music in the Meeting House, with Steve Elci & Friends (on Saturday), BenAnna Band (on Sunday) and Craig Edwards (on Monday).
On Sunday, Silvermoon LaRose, a member of the Narragansett/Niantic Tribe, will give an Indigenous cooking demonstration at Buckingham-Hall.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy daily planetarium shows, sock skating, games, crafts and talks across the grounds on a variety of topics including whalers in the Arctic, Gerda III and the rescue of Danish Jews, tales of the Mystic ice trade and more.
Propeller Café and Schaefer's Spouter Tavern will be open and serving up a variety of food and beverage options to complement the frosty theme, including hot cocoa and s’mores kits.
Guests will have the opportunity to warm up next to a fire while enjoying their hot cocoa and then check out the museum’s blockbuster exhibition, "Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano," before it closes on Feb. 27.
“We’re flipping the script on winter, which often confines activity to indoor spaces," said Museum President Peter Armstrong. "Wintertide is a celebration of winter, utilizing our grounds to reimagine the season with a combination of outdoor exploration and indoor adventures."
Most activities are included with general admission and free for museum members. Tickets purchased online for Wintertide are valid for all three days of the event.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.