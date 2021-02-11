NEWPORT — Coastal Contemporary Gallery of Newport will host an opening reception and virtual tour Saturday featuring eight artists — Craig Becker, Angelo DeSista, Brian J Hoffman, Eric Hovermale, Elizabeth Lind, Carol Scavotto, Michael Walden Annie Wildey — who use the figure in their artwork uniquely and for very different reasons.
"Throughout millennia human beings have looked to the figure to build mythologies, find metaphor and express their perceptions of what realities exist internally and externally," according to a statement from the gallery. "Our bodies act as machines carrying ancient energies through life’s journeys until the next. We are each other’s surrealistic muses eternally."
"There is great versatility of the subject, it is a beauty and a beast, both fragile and strong. With an endless array of possibilities to convey, an artist becomes the lens and stenographer of personal and global narratives, constructing and deconstructing the anatomical form and its emotional profundities," the statement reads. "The most simplistic gesture or abstraction of the human form is as important throughout art history as those precisely detailed accounts."
Working with and including the figure in art can be a deeply intimate experience or an act of observation from a more objective perspective. A nude may represent vulnerability, strength and sensuality, or simply be an anatomical study. Portraiture often seeks to display the essence of a personality and psychological underbelly, stamping a fixed point in time. A figure carved, molded, chiseled or built up with found object and mixed media takes up space and as we sense its physical presence, we project our own scale and dimensionality around it. Drawing from pop culture artists can assertively hit us in the gut with humor or satire, stating truths that may be covered inside media frenzy, politics and general mistruths that are designed to control society.
Wildey, for instance, seeks to express her views of what occurs to the female as she ages and begins to fade as an object in society. Becker explores and reveals our subconscious and the darker corners of the individual and collective that might otherwise prefer to be left alone in darkness. Walden challenges his audience to take a profound journey through the exploration of his painterly surfaces. Hovermale’s visual language is poetic in nature, a memory or feeling lingers in the motion or stillness of his models that are photographed and printed on translucent papers. Scavotto pulls from many points in her personal life, reflecting upon moments where she felt uncomfortably exposed and vulnerable. Hoffman takes a direct and often macabre cynical approach to his presentation of the form. Lind confronts realities while also infusing mythologies. With each work she draws upon a specific idea or emotion to present her reflective state of being and a joyful state of existence. Her sculptural process requires deep physical commitment and strength from her own body. DeSista is driven by a practice of building and tearing at the form in two and three-dimensional creations until he arrives at a place of resolve. As the owner of a salon, he spends a considerable portion of his life providing his clients with positive physical transformations that inevitably lift their spirits. It is only fitting that the figure is his focus of inspiration.
There is a snow date of Feb. 20. RSVP not required, but masks are.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.