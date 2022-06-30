WESTERLY — For fiber artist Madeline Beaudry, summer in New England conjures up visions of rocky shores, long lazy days on the beach and the occasional summer storm.
"These iconic images have inspired artists for centuries," Beaudry said recently in a statement about the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, which kicks off its July show Friday with "Coast, Wind & Water," an exhibit featuring the works of artists Christine Reilly and Ed Porter.
The artwork represents Reilly and Porter's "unique visions of the area they call home," Beaudry said.
Reilly, a visual artist who is actively exploring oil painting, collage and oil and cold wax, lived in Thailand for 20 years — where she ran a small progressive international school in Phuket. She has enjoyed "a long artistic journey," Beaudry explained.
"Healing and art go hand in hand," Reilly told Beaudry. "It is therapy for myself as well as for those who encounter my paintings.”
In 2018, Reilly, her husband, and their Thai dog returned to Rhode Island to help care for family members. Soon after, Reilly enrolled in the Painting Certification Program at the Rhode Island School of Design, "seeking to deepen her understanding of the oil painting process and hone her skill controlling the medium."
It was while she was participating in this program that the pandemic hit, Beaudry said, and "she was, once again, reminded of the healing nature of art as she navigated through the isolation and uncertainty."
Many of the pieces she produced during that time will be on display in the July exhibit.
Several of Reilly’s paintings are directly related to themes of hope and choice, Beaudry said, while others focus on composition and exploration of variations in color temperature.
"Her collage works involve manipulating textures to form new conversations," said Beaudry.
Porter, a photographer who enjoys spending time in nature, spent most of his working years as a contractor and "created art on the side, as a wedding photographer," said Beaudry.
"In retirement, he is devoting himself exclusively to photography, capturing images of nature," she added.
"I grew up in northeastern Maine with a lot of exposure to outdoor activities," Porter told Beaudry. "Regardless of the time of year, my brothers and I spent three out of every four weekends outdoors with my father. In the winter we’d be skiing, in the spring and summer we’d be fishing for trout and other native species in Maine’s many lakes and rivers. It is no wonder that most of my photographs are seascapes and landscapes.”
“My process is to go out in the natural world, usually early in the morning or evening, since I really like the light at those times of day," he said. "I also like the mood and colors. I enjoy capturing an image that can be viewed in a variety of ways so that it appears different every time you look at it.”
Porter, who has a degree in art from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and a master’s degree in photography from RISD, also enjoys enhancing his photographs using Photoshop, pen and ink drawing and oil paint.
Beaudry also announced the news that the gallery will once again hold its popular fundraiser, "The Art Heist," on Aug. 6. This year's event will be held at the Westerly Armory.
"Artists and artisans are already at work creating pieces that will be available to 'steal' at the gala event," Beaudry explained.
Their are two tiers of tickets for the event, Beaudry explained. The $175 tickets include admission for two and the opportunity to “heist” one work of art. The $30 tickets include admission to the event only, minus the opportunity to acquire art.
The heist includes live music, hors d’oeuvres, fresh oysters, desserts, wine and beer. For more information call 401-596-2221 or visit www.westerlyarts.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.