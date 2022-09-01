WESTERLY — Ocean House owner and author Deborah Goodrich Royce will host a conversation with Joan Luise Hill and Katie Mahon next week, two authors who are experts in miracles.
The authors will be discussing their newest collaboration — a book called, "The Miracle Collectors, Uncovering Stories of Wonder, Joy, and Mystery" — and signing copies for attendees.
The book has been called "a book of possibilities," by one reviewer, one that takes the reader "on a journey to look at life through a fresh lens and offer hope and inspiration."
As part of their own spiritual quest, Hill and Mahon say they discovered "when we are truly awake and present, miracles abound and are available to each of us."
Sharing their own miracle stories prompted an unexpected outpouring of stories from others, "stories that had never been told before, stories that had been long forgotten, and stories that gained significance when they came to light," according to a statement from the publisher.
"While some defy explanation," the statement says, "others invite us to take a closer look, to discover common ground with each other, and to empower us in finding our unique place in the world."
These stories of courage, forgiveness, gratitude, faith, hope, and love illustrate how miracles can be found in everyday life, the statement says, adding, "The 'Take a Miracle Moment' challenges that follow each chapter offer a personal and practical approach to broadening our perspective, finding our true selves, and realizing that we are not alone."
Hill's introduction to miracles evolved as a series of coincidences that ultimately "could not be ignored," the statement says. "With a lengthy career in health care administration advancing innovative medical solutions, her expertise was put to the test to save the life of her son."
Hill has a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor of science degree from Boston College. "Having lived in a number of states and with three adult children and family spread across the country," according to a statement, "she and her husband Gene are avid (and constant) travelers."
"Mahon became a miracle expert the hard way," the statement says. "At 19, she walked away from serial killer Ted Bundy with the help of a stranger who appeared seemingly out of nowhere."
Mahon graduated from Santa Clara University, "and began collecting various hats to wear long before collecting stories: banker, wife, mom of two daughters, and passionate volunteer for any cause that has to do with women and children." Her writer hat includes supporting writers through Poets & Writers where she serves on the board of directors.
She is a transplant from the San Francisco Bay Area to New York City, where she lives with her husband and has donned her most favorite hat of all, "grandmother to four little boys," the statement says.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
