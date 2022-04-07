NEW LONDON — Classical Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas — praised by critics as his generation’s greatest guitarist and "the successor to Andrés Segovia" — will perform at Connecticut College Friday as part of the college's ’s onStage Guest Artist Series.
Since his debut with the New York Philharmonic under the baton of Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos at the Lincoln Center, Sáinz-Villegas has been a worldwide sensation and an ambassador of Spanish culture in the world. Hailed by Placido Domingo as “the master of the guitar,” Sáinz-Villegas has played in more than 40 countries and with orchestras including the Israel Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the National Orchestra of Spain. He has had multiple collaborations with Domingo, most recently releasing “Volver,” a duo album with Sony Classical, and their performances have taken place on world stages including Madrid, Los Angeles and a floating stage on the Amazon River, which was televised internationally for millions.
With his “virtuosic playing characterized by irresistible exuberance,” as described by The New York Times, his interpretations conjure the passion, playfulness, and drama of Rioja, his homeland’s rich musical heritage, and he's known for his passionate, emotive and openhearted playing.
His concert on April 8, “Soul of Spanish Guitar,” will take listeners on a musical journal through the most iconic pieces from his homeland, a statement from the college states.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
