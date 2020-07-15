STONINGTON — Writer Claire Luchette, a Chicago native who was awarded a 2020 Fellowship in Creative Writing from the National Endowment for the Arts, is the incoming fellow at Stonington's famed James Merrill House.
On Friday, July 24, at 5 p.m., Luchette will be giving a reading from the Stardeck at 107 Water Street. Following the reading, Merrill House Committee Member Willard Spiegelman will lead a live conversation with Luchette when audience members will be able watch via Facebook or YouTube. Audience members are invited to submit questions after the reading. Watch by visiting the @JamesMerrillHouse Facebook page or the James Merrill House Program YouTube channel.
Luchette, whose fiction has appeared in a number of literary magazines, including "Ploughshares," "Granta" and the "Kenyon Review," is also the inaugural Post-Graduate Hopkins Fellow in the Department of English at John Carroll University in University Height, Ohio, where she is teaching several writing courses.
Her short story “New Bees” won a 2020 Pushcart Prize, and her first novel is forthcoming from Farrar, Straus & Giroux.
Luchette has written articles for Smithsonian.com, the Poetry Foundation, and several for "O, the Oprah Magazine," including a 2017 piece titled, "Light Carriers: Nikki Giovanni, Mary Oliver, Joni Mitchell, and June Jordan."
Luchette studied English literature while an undergraduate at Brown University and received her Master's of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oregon. She has also received grants and fellowships from the Elizabeth George Foundation, the MacDowell Colony, Yaddo, Lighthouse Works, Blue Mountain Center, and the Millay Colony.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
