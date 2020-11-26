PROVIDENCE — In keeping with their tradition of creating a new and different version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" each holiday season, Trinity Rep will present a free, on-demand, digital production of the Christmas classic beginning at noon on Dec. 17 for their forty-third annual production.
While viewing Trinity Rep’s 2020 production of "A Christmas Carol Online," may be free, registration is required, so the company can measure the reach of the show and offer bonus features to viewers. Viewers can register now for free access to unlimited on-demand viewing of the video which will go live on Dec. 17 and be available through Jan. 10.
Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus and Executive Director Tom Parrish set plans in motion to pivot to an online version of the company’s holiday tradition once the notion of producing an in-person version of the play vanished.
Early on they decided to offer the video free to everyone, and in keeping with the practice of creating the show anew every year, they were determined to create a digital experience "unlike anything audiences had seen before."
From the very start, they knew Columbus would direct the show, and that Alberto Genao would serves as director of photography. They also knew the cast would include Joe Wilson, Jr. as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Trinity resident acting company members Daniel Duque-Estrada, Rebecca Gibel, Stephen Thorne, and Rachael Warren. They then added to the core group by casting Taavon Gamble, a frequent Trinity Rep artist, Leander Carney, Tristan Carney, Adam Crowe, Christopher Lindsay, Evelyn Marote, Jessica N. Smith and Rodney Witherspoon, II.
After many brainstorming sessions and writing workshops, Columbus said in a statement, the artistic crew came up with a blueprint for "a unique, new media experience." The streaming video includes segments filmed in-person under strict safety guidelines and scenes recorded by actors in their homes — which required shipping cameras, props, and costumes to locations throughout Rhode Island and as far away as California. The video also includes animation and opportunities for audiences to participate in the action from home. Bonus content including a community sing-a-long will be released at the same time as the main feature.
Teachers can also register for virtual field trips which will include a study guide connecting the production to educational curricula and class work. Registration and additional information — including how best to gather your props so you can participate at select moments of the show — is available at trinityrep.com/carol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.