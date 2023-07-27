WESTERLY — Chris Bohjalian, the popular New York Times best-selling author of 22 books, including his newest, "The Lioness," will be in Watch Hill next week as part of the author series at Ocean House hosted by writer Deborah Goodrich Royce.
Royce, the author of a number of thrillers, including her most recent, "Reef Road," will talk about "The Lioness," a Washington Post and Publishers Weekly "Best Book of 2022," with Bohjalian.
Bohjalian has also written "Hour of the Witch," "The Red Lotus," "Midwives" and "The Flight Attendant," which has been made into an HBO Max limited series starring Kaley Cuoco. His novels "Secrets of Eden," "Midwives," and "Past the Bleachers" were made into movies, and his work has been translated into more than 35 languages.
"The Lioness" has been described as "a riveting historical thriller" in which a luxurious African safari turns deadly for a Hollywood starlet and her entourage. Set in the Serengeti in 1964, the book tells the story of the A-list actress Katie Barstow, who has taken her new husband and glittering entourage of co-stars, managers, and publicists for a safari adventure.
Lulled by visions of candlelit dinners and capturing wildlife on film, Barstow’s dream honeymoon suddenly turns into a nightmare when a team of Russian mercenaries descends upon the party. As the botched kidnapping sees the plains run red with blood and violent uncertainty spirals into the night, Barstow and her entourage must confront which they fear more, nature or man.
A Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude graduate of Amherst College, Bohjalian has been awarded honorary degrees as well from Amherst, Champlain College and Castleton University.
Bohjalian lives in Vermont with his wife, the photographer Victoria Blewer.
