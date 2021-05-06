WESTERLY — Two bestselling, well-known authors will join forces next Tuesday to discuss a highly-anticipated new book that's been called "The Crucible" meets "The Handmaid’s Tale."
Chris Bohjalian and Wally Lamb will discuss "Hour of the Witch," Bohjalian's newest novel at a virtual author event sponsored by Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books.
Bohjalian is the popular New York Times best-selling author of 22 books, including "The Flight Attendant," which was made into an HBO Max limited series starring Kaley Cuoco. Lamb, of course, is is a local favorite and author of six New York Times-bestselling novels, some of which feature Westerly scenes.
"Hour of the Witch" has been called "the most anticipated book of 2021," by both Crime Reads and Lit Hub, and Diana Gabaldon of the Washington Post's Book World called it "historical fiction at its best … insightful and empathetic … thick with details as chowder is with clams … handled with great skill and delicacy. The book is a thriller in structure, and a real page-turner, the ending both unexpected and satisfying."
The book tells the story of Mary Deerfield, a 24-year-old Puritan woman who is faithful and resourceful, but afraid of the demons that dog her soul. She is the second wife of Thomas Deerfield, a man as cruel as he is powerful. When Thomas, prone to drunken rage, drives a three-tined fork into the back of Mary's hand, she resolves that she must divorce him to save her life.
But in a world where every neighbor is watching for signs of the devil, a woman like Mary — a woman who harbors secret desires and finds it difficult to tolerate the brazen hypocrisy of so many men in the colony— soon becomes herself the object of suspicion and rumor. When tainted objects are discovered buried in Mary's garden, when a boy she has treated with herbs and simples dies, and when their servant girl runs screaming in fright from her home, Mary must fight to not only escape her marriage, but also the gallows.
A twisting, tightly plotted novel of historical suspense, "Hour of the Witch" has been called a timely and terrifying story of socially sanctioned brutality and the original American witch hunt.
Lamb is the award-winning author "She’s Come Undone," "I Know This Much is True," "The Hour I First Believed," " Wishin’ & Hopin'," "We Are Water," and, most recently, "I’ll Take You There." He also edited "Couldn’t Keep It to Myself," "I’ll Fly Away," and "You Don’t Know Me," three volumes of essays from students in his writing workshop at York Correctional Institution, a women’s prison in Connecticut, where he was a volunteer facilitator for 20 years.
Bohjalian is also a playwright and screenwriter. He has adapted his novel, “Midwives,” for a play, which premiered in January of 2020 at the George Street Playhouse, and was directed by David Saint.
The two writers will meet on May 11 at 6 p.m. The seminar is free to attend but registration is required.
