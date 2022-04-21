WESTERLY – The Chorus of Westerly and Festival Orchestra will present "A German Requiem" (Ein deutsches Requiem) by Johannes Brahms for their 63rd season finale.
Considered by many to be one of the most important works of all time, the Brahms piece will be paired with Hubert Parry's "Blest Pair of Sirens," which will be set to an ode by John Milton in a thematic exploration of hope and comfort in grief.
The concert will be conducted by Andrew Howell and will feature two special guests: soprano Teresa Wakim and baritone Ron Lloyd.
The Chorus has presented Brahms Requiem seven times in its 63-year history (1964, 1970, 1980, 1989, 1998, 2006, 2012). George Kent conducted the work for his final Kent Hall concert during his last season as musical director with the Chorus of Westerly 10 years ago.
"We have a special love for the 'Brahms Requiem' at the Chorus of Westerly,” said Ryan Saunders, chorus executive director. "It is a work we want every generation of singer to get the chance to perform because of its importance and its message. While it was a work born from mourning and sadness, the piece itself creates great hope and comfort.
"In times like these, hearing these good messages and feeling beauty through music has a tremendous impact on our souls."
The chorus has had a particular affection for the Brahms Requiem throughout its history, he added, noting that the "combination of its musical beauty and overall message of hope, combined with its importance in the world of Western Classical Music, give it a particular gravitas."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
