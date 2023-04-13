WESTERLY — At what Chorus of Westerly Executive Director Ryan Saunders predicts will be "a real tour-de-force of choral music that should be quite fun to experience live,” the famed local chorus' spring performance will feature Ralph Vaughan Williams’ "Dona Nobis Pacem," Tarik O’Regan’s "And There Was a Great Calm" and G.F. Handel’s "Zadok The Priest."
Conducted by Andrew Howell, the 180 voices of the choristers will be joined by the Pops Festival Orchestra and guest soloists Sarah Yanovitch Vitale, soprano, and Keith Harris, baritone.
Composer Vaughan Williams has been a chorus favorite throughout its 64-year history, having presented many of his major works, including his famed Christmas cantata, "Hodie."
The April concert, however, will mark the first time the chorus has presented his 1936 cantata, "Dona Nobis Pacem," in Westerly.
An exhilarating work that explores the search for peace in the midst of turmoil, "Dona Nobis Pacem" will be accompanied by the American premiere of "And There Was a Great Calm," by modern British composer Tarik O’Regan, a piece that questions how people reconcile with the sadness of war.
In contrast to these works of searching for peace, G.F. Handel’s jubilant "Zadok The Priest" was written for the coronation of King George II in 1727 and will once again be heard at the coronation of King Charles just two weeks after the chorus’ performance.
"While the music is from three different eras, each work complements the others nicely and very much suits the Chorus of Westerly voices," Saunders said. "We cannot wait for you to hear it.”
—Nancy Burns-Fusaro
