WESTERLY — A beloved local tradition returns this weekend when the Chorus of Westerly offers two performances of its Christmas Pops concert at the George Kent Performance Hall, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with festive decor and lights for a family-friendly evening of holiday cheer.
Conducted by Andrew Howell, the 180-voice chorus will be joined by members of the Pops Festival Orchestra and other special guests for a performance featuring new and traditional holiday music.
This year’s Christmas Pops will feature both new and traditional holiday favorites including "Sleigh Ride," "O come, all ye Faithful," a premiere performance of a new arrangement of "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" by New York composer and Westerly native John Tafone, and a shadow performance by Flock Theatre during John Rutter’s "Gloria." Audience members can also expect a special appearance by Santa Claus during the program.
“Christmas Pops is a joy for us to present each year, but this year is extra special” said Ryan Saunders, chorus executive director. "We are thrilled to welcome back the community to Kent Hall to join us in celebration this holiday season.”
First presented in 1981 as a counterpart to the inaugural Summer Pops concert, Christmas Pops has become one of the region's most popular holiday events.
– Nancy Burns-Fusaro
