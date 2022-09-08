WESTERLY — The Chorus of Westerly will feature two major symphonic concerts this season, one in the fall and the second in the spring, according to a statement released by the organization.
The popular Christmas Pops series will return in December, and a ChorusFest will be held in May. The season will conclude with the annual Summer Pops in Wilcox Park, planned for Saturday, June 24, 2023.
The new season will begin on Nov. 19 with Franz Joseph Haydn's "Mass for Troubled Times," which is known often as the "Nelson Mass." The classical masterpiece will be paired with Caroline Shaw's stunning recent work, "To the Hands," composed in 2016.
While the popular Haydn "Nelson Mass” has been performed several times by the chorus, this will mark the first time it has performed the music of Shaw, an in-demand composer and musician who became the youngest person ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013.
On April 22 and 23, the Chorus will present a special symphonic concert with works that are all-new to the Chorus of Westerly and its audience.
The performance will begin with the American premiere of the new major work, "Ice, Wind, War, & Spring" by Kareem Roustom. Set to texts by writers such as Whitman, Rilke, Goulart, and La Roche-Chandieu, the work is a dramatic and rich journey unlike anything ever presented in Kent Hall before, according to the statement. Roustom, a living composer frequently engaged by major orchestras both in the United States and Europe, was commissioned to write the work by the Württembergische Philharmonie to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Following the Roustom premiere, the spring concert will also feature "And There was Great Calm" by Tarik O'Regan, a British composer currently residing in New York. The concert will conclude with a performance of the major Ralph Vaughan Williams work, "Dona Nobis Pacem."
Christmas Pops will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, in the George Kent Performance Hall.
Individual tickets and new subscriptions can be purchased by calling the Chorus of Westerly box office at 401-596-8663 or in person at Kent Hall, 119 High Street, Westerly. Individual tickets can be purchased online for all events at chorusofwesterly.org.
The chorus is also looking for new singers for all its programs, and has singing programs for all abilities.
For more information about the chorus and its activities, visit chorusofwesterly.org, call 401-596-8663, or send an email to info@chorusofwesterly.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
