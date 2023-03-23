MYSTIC — The Choir St. Nicolai Einbeck, a multi-generational choir from Einbeck Germany, will perform next week at a free concert sponsored by the Mystic Area Ecumenical Council.
The concert will be held at the Union Baptist Church in Mystic, according to Michael Noonan, director of music at North Stonington Congregational Church, who spoke on behalf of the council.
The choir is directed by Karin Salzer, a conductor from Einbeck, who first founded a children's choir in her hometown in 1980 with 24 children. Later, the St. Choir St. Nicolai Einbeck was divided into a children's choir and a youth choir, Noonan said in an email.
"It is now a multi-generational choir with members ranging in age from 11 to adult," Noonan said.
In addition to arranging music for church services and other church activities, the choir has produced five recordings and has performed in the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy, Russia, Finland, Canada and South Africa. On their first concert trip to the United States in 1996, the choir participated in a church service in the National Cathedral of Washington in front of 1,000 visitors. On their second trip, they returned to Washington, D.C., then headed to Florida for a performance at Disney World.
The Youth Choir of St. Nicolai also participated in a live broadcast of the German television program "Sonntagskonzert," in the International Advent Singing in Vienna and in the International Choir Festival in Prague — where singers were awarded the silver medal — and has participated in various competitions in Germany and Italy.
Before arriving in Mystic, a delegation of the musicians from the Einbeck choir will travel to Keene, N.H., to participate in an international choral-cultural exchange. A City of Keene delegation visited Einbeck in Fall 2022 and formed a partnership with the city. Today, according to a Keene State College spokesperson, the partner-city exchange "gives civic leaders, young athletes, choral groups like the Youth Choir of St. Nicolai, and even quilters opportunity to travel, to forge long-distance friendships and to immerse themselves in a friendly foreign setting."
"The longstanding tradition of the Keene-Einbeck Partner City collaboration continues to bridge our two communities together to create pathways toward a common understanding and shared experiences,” said Sandra Howard, professor of music at Keene State.
“Our music students and community member hosts contribute to and receive the benefits of these cultural exchanges," she said in a statement put out by the college, "which I hope will blossom into even greater community engagement in the future.”
Salzer, who was born in Hamburg, became involved with music as a youngster singing in the children's choir of the church parish. When she was older, she took organ lessons and studied choir conducting. Salzer, who received the Cross of Merit from the German president for her volunteer work, has worked with children as young as 3 years old.
Ellen Wolpert, who has accompanied the youth choir on performances and trips for many years, will be the accompanist. Wolpert studied music education in Lübeck and has been teaching piano at the Mendelssohn Music School since 1987.
The Choir St. Nicolai Einbeck will arrive in Mystic on March 28, according to Noonan, and will be staying with host families for two nights.
Noonan said the choristers will "sing a varied program of sacred and secular works, including German folk songs."
A free-will offering will be taken up at the concert's conclusion, Noonan added.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
