MASHANTUCKET — The Choir of Man, a group of singers known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” will perform at Foxwoods next month as part of their 2020 North American tour.
"After a whirlwind kick-off U.S. tour in 2018, the guys have spent the last months touring the UK and Australia and they are ready to bring this show back to American audiences," said Nic Doodson, one of the show’s producers. "This concert is such a great time for all — whether it’s a ladies night, first date, guys night out or even a bachelorette party! So, grab your best mates, the first pint is on us ... seriously!"
Doodson said the show includes 90 minutes of "indisputable joy." The show has been called a party, a concert and "a pint-filled good time set in a real, working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography," he said.
The multi-talented cast of nine, the male singers sing everything from pub tunes to folk and from Broadway tunes to classic rock.
"It’s the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a show you’ll ever attend," Doodson added. "Imagine the greatest pub gig you’ve ever been to, multiply it by ten, and you’ll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes throughout. The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more."
The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages, he added.
The Choir of Man was developed by Doodson and Andrew Kay, who produced Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning "North by Northwest." Doodson also produced The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys.
Follows the guys on Facebook (/thechoirofman), Twitter (@choirofman) and Instagram (@choirofman).
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
