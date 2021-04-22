KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island Theater Department will present "Miss Nelson is Missing!," it's first full stage production in more than a year, with a fitting audience.
With live audiences still unsafe during the pandemic, the children’s play was recorded and will be streamed to hundreds of elementary and junior high school classrooms around the state.
A total of 470 teachers have signed up to show the play in their classrooms, receiving free access between April 26 and 30 through the theater website Broadway on Demand. The play is also available to the public for a $5 streaming charge between April 25 and 30 by signing up for a free account at Broadway on Demand.
“The response has been absolutely amazing,” said Paula McGlasson, theater professor and production manager for the play. “We thought maybe a hundred teachers would reply. When we shut down registration, we had 470 teachers who wanted to view the play in their classes. I think most of these classrooms have about 20 students. That’s an amazing audience that we're going to reach with this production.”
“For years, we’ve had a robust student matinee program. So, the idea of theater offerings for the school community is always part of our season planning. This year is just a little different,” said David Howard, chair of the theater department. “We see that theater tradition to be an important aspect for young people. They are our future students and patrons.”
The play’s director, Rachel Walshe, an assistant professor of acting and directing, came up with the idea of recording a full-length play to stream to a young audience, especially at a time when they’re lacking such opportunities. She chose “Miss Nelson is Missing!” as a perfect vehicle.
Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the popular children’s book by Harry Allard Jr., the play is about a rambunctious class that terrorizes its very sweet teacher, Miss Nelson. When Miss Nelson suddenly goes missing, she is replaced by the uber-strict Viola Swamp. Now terrorized themselves, the students unite in a zany hunt to find and bring Miss Nelson back. Because of the pandemic, the actors wear masks and physically distance from each other on stage, mirroring the experience children are seeing in their own classrooms.
“I’m a mother of three kids who are all distance learning and I know there’s a real deficit in the arts experiences because they can’t take any field trips,” said Walshe. “I thought if we offered a show for young audiences that animated their classroom experiences with kids in masks and socially distanced that would resonate with them.”
Along with the free access to the play, teachers around the state are receiving web links to recorded post-show conversations among actors, Walshe, student assistant director Erin Haas, a senior from Providence, and musical director Maria Day Hyde. Also, teachers will receive a study guide put together by Sarah Taylor, a sophomore, who was a first-time dramaturg for the show.
McGlasson said the play has broken new ground for the theater department in a lot of ways and hopes what has been learned from the production will not be lost.
“I think there are opportunities here to reach audiences we normally wouldn't reach in any other manner,” said McGlasson, former chair of the department. “Rachel and I are both hoping that in some fashion some components of this finds itself in our future seasons.”
