WESTERLY — Savoy Bookshop and Café, along with Bank Square Books, will continue its children's story time series Saturday at 1 p.m. with a virtual visit from Dr. Susan Nicholas.
Nicholas, a former physician and surgeon who, after a conscious awakening in 2012, transitioned her life into soul-healing work, is now a telepathic medical intuitive and energy healer. She is also an author and international speaker on life transformation.
"The Death of Cupcake," her second children's book, deals with loss "in an accessible way for children," according to says Anastasia Soroko, who oversees marketing and events for the two bookshops.
Next Tuesday at 6 p.m., the bookshops' self-improvement series will continue with a virtual visit from Lauren Martin, author of "The Book of Moods:How I Turned My Worst Emotions into my Best Life."
Martin plans to "bring us an investigation, full of personal anecdotes, into our moods and how we can turn bad ones around, to live our best lives," Soroko said.
Martin, a marketing professional and founder of the Words of Women website and newsletter, was tormented by depression, anger, anxiety, judgmentalism and stress, she told Publishers Weekly, who noted that her book "recounts how she learned to play whack-a-mole with bad mood triggers and 'rewire' her brain with mantras of self-love."
Five years ago, Martin was sure something was wrong with her. She had a good job in New York, an apartment in Brooklyn, a boyfriend, yet every day she wrestled with feelings of inferiority, anxiety and irritability. It wasn't until a chance encounter with a (charming, successful) stranger who revealed that she also felt these things, that Lauren set out to better understand the hold that these moods had on her, how she could change them, and began to blog about the wisdom she uncovered. It quickly exploded into an international online community of women who felt like she did: lost, depressed, moody, and desirous of change.
Inspired by her audience to press even deeper, "The Book of Moods" shares Martin's journey to infuse her life with a sense of peace and stability.
Blending cutting-edge science, timeless philosophy, witty anecdotes and effective forms of self-care, Martin has written what critics have called "a powerful, intimate, and incredibly relatable chronicle of transformation, proving that you really can turn your worst moods into your best life."
As with all of the bookshops' virtual events, attendees will need access to the internet and a computer or other smart device to stream the content.
To register for events, visit banksquarebooks.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
