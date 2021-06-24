WESTERLY — The Chestnut Street Playhouse in Norwich is holding its first-ever "Local Playwrights' Festival" this fall and is seeking manuscripts from playwrights who currently reside in towns within Rhode Island's Washington County and Connecticut's New London County.
Festival Coordinators Eugene J. Celico of Pawcatuck and Geralyn Kozel Frishman of Westerly made the announcement last week in a joint statement. The format will be similar to the one used at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, said Celico, the artistic director of Stage Door Theater Company.
Five plays will be chosen from the entries, and submissions will be limited to the first 50 manuscripts received. Only full-length plays that have not been produced will be considered, manuscripts will not be returned, and only one submission per playwright will be accepted.
There is no required format, Celico said, but manuscripts must be submitted in formal play form, include numbered pages, the authors' contact information — including email address and cell phone number — and a short biography of the author.
Deadline for submission is midnight on July 14.
All proceeds from this festival will benefit the playhouse, Frishman said, to help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our goal is to reopen our beloved theater, as soon as possible," added Frishman, a Chestnut Street Playhouse board member.
Adding to the difficulties of keeping a theater alive during a pandemic, she said, was the damage done to the building from a broken pipe last winter, which went undetected.
"We received a grant to repair the façade of the building," she said. "The bricks were repointed in the front and new wood casings were replaced around three of the windows, which were painted, and a garage door was installed to provide easier access to the workshop."
"Presently, we are awaiting the arrival of our new window awnings and signage," said Frishman who raised the necessary funds for the renovation. She and her husband, Michael, donated their time along with a friend, Dan Pear, for the renovations.
Submissions can be sent in three different ways: as a hard copy and mailed to Eugene J. Celico, 5 Cherry St. Pawcatuck, CT 06379; via email in a Word document or a PDF file to Celico at ttcomehome@yahoo.com.
Experienced directors will be chosen for each of the plays chosen, Celico said, and directors and playwrights will have the opportunity to collaborate.
The plays will be presented at the playhouse on Sept. 10, 11 and 12 as staged readings with no set, minimal props and minimal lighting. The actors will be standing at music stands to perform each play. A question-and-answer session will follow each performance, and there will be reserved seating for each show.
For tickets, visit the playhouse website at chestnutstreetplayhouse.org or call 860-886-2378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.