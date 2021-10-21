PROVIDENCE — Charlie Thurston’s "Lifted," a modern meditation on the Icarus myth, will make its debut outdoors tonight at WaterFire Arts Center, a presentation of Wilbury Theatre Group.
Directed by Josh Short, and featuring Daraja Hinds, Victor Neto and Jim O’Brien, the production is part absurdist family drama and part imaginative theatrical fantasia.
In an environmentally ravaged near-future, birds have returned from their recent extinction to carry a teenage boy off into the sky. Is it an act of salvation or a declaration of war? As the avian abduction sends ripples through the city, then the country, then the world, his twin brother, father and girlfriend have to turn to each other for meaning.
“I've always been totally smitten with Wilbury's eclectic, dynamic programming,” said Thurston, a familiar face on the Trinity Rep stage, where he has been a member of the acting company since 2013. "And their fearless commitment to give their audience ‘the never before’ — the never-before seen, the never-before felt, the never-before thought."
"Miraculously, despite the unprecedented obstacles, this commitment has only deepened during the pandemic," Thurston added. "'Lifted' and Wilbury is a match made in heaven.”
“We’re thrilled that Charlie has entrusted us with 'Lifted,'" said Wilbury’s artistic director, Josh Short. "While a world terrorized by unseen flocks of birds may sound like science fiction, the play is rooted in a deep sense of humanity that challenges audiences to consider how the less fortunate members of society are forced to grapple and live with the consequences of a world controlled by the powerful."
"Charlie’s work resounds even louder in light of the pandemic and we couldn’t be prouder to be among the first theatres in the country to bring this startling play to life," Short said.
Thurston's other plays, "Radical" (co-written with Deborah Salem Smith), "A and B," "Empire," "A Demonstration by Patient Edward" and "The History Room" have been developed or produced at Huntington Theatre, Trinity Rep, the Filigree Theatre, the Wilbury Group, Brown University, Cornell College, and Creede Repertory Theater. Thurston was the 2012 recipient of the Trinity Repertory Company’s David Wickham Memorial Playwriting Prize.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.