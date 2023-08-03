CHARLESTOWN — The ever-popular Charlestown Seafood Festival returns to Ninigret Park this weekend for the 38th year, promising three days full of fabulous food, fun and music.
From fresh oysters, littlenecks, scallops and lobster from the Behan Family to fresh-cut French fries and fried clams from the Fry Guys, and from crab cakes and hushpuppies from Laughing Crab Catering to clams casino from Poutine Gourmet and donut ice cream comes from Let the Dough Roll, food of every variety will be offered to festivalgoers this year. And let's not forget the Awful Awfuls from Newport Creamery. Or the beer and wine tent, for that matter.
Along with the mouthwatering offerings, the festival will offer live music aplenty. From Eight to the Bar to Sugar to Never Enuff and Dirty Deeds, there is entertainment scheduled for nearly every opening hour.
The "Kid Zone," with clowns, jugglers, balloon-twisters and face-painting, will be located near the picnic pavilion and a carnival with amusements from Rockwell will also be on hand.
Local seafood purveyors will set up shop with craftspeople and artists, and the "Festival Car and Bike Show" will also return this year.
On Saturday night a fireworks display at 9 p.m. will fill the summer sky with explosions of color.
For more information, visit charlestownrichamber. com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
