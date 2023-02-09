WESTERLY — The annual Chocolate Stroll — arguably one of the most delicious events sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce — returns tonight, with more than 20 local businesses offering chocolate dishes, drinks and treats to chocolate-loving strollers.
For $20 each, ticket-holders can stroll along the streets of downtown Westerly-Pawcatuck from 6-9 p.m. and stop into shops, businesses and restaurants to sample chocolate delights and specially-crafted concoctions along the way.
Sponsored by the chamber and dreamed up by businesswoman Wendy Carr, owner of Amigo's Taqueria Y Tequila on High Street, the Chocolate Stroll made its successful debut in February of 2019.
During the stroll, a group of local artists will hold a fundraiser concert to benefit the Recovery Residence at Enders Island. The fundraiser will include sets from musicians including Dan Watson at 5 p.m.; Tony Merando at 6 p.m.; Lucas Neil at 7 p.m.; and Sarah Luann Thompson & Big Lux at 8 p.m. The concert will take place at Surf Cantina, 15 Canal St., Westerly.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
