WESTERLY — Jillian Barber was carefully wrapping her mermaids, dragons, magical creatures and clay masks in her Jamestown studio Monday morning and gently packing them inside boxes destined for their next adventure.
Soon, said Barber, a ceramic artist who grew up in Westerly, her fairy tale-inspired creatures and masks will adorn the walls of the Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery for her upcoming show, "RETROSPECTIVE," which will be on display for the month of September.
“The Hoxie Gallery is a vast and beautiful space," she said. "I look forward to seeing my collection fill the room."
The show, which opens next Wednesday, will feature many pieces from her extensive collection of ceramic sculptures and will include glass, photography, theatrical masks, costumes and lots of memories, she said.
Also on display will be a new mask “Leda,” which recently received the Ceramics Award in the 111th annual show of the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts.
"I feel like it's a sort of homecoming," said Barber, "with a bit of an homage to my parents."
Barber's father, Horace, was born in Westerly and her mother, Kathleen, was born in Staffordshire, England.
"My mother was a war bride," said Barber, who has one brother, Adrian Barber, a chef and professor. "That's why I was born in England."
When she was a little girl, the Barbers moved to Westerly, where Jillian attended school. She graduated from Westerly High School and from the Rhode Island School of Design, where she studied clay with Norman Schulman and glass with Dale Chihuly.
A box of blue glass pieces from those years will be on display, she said.
Barber, who grew up on Grove Avenue, across the street from Wilcox Park, was also the mask and costume designer for the Chorus of Westerly’s legendary "Celebration of Twelfth Night" for more than 30 years and plans to display some of her more memorable pieces from that era.
"I'll have the boar's head and the unicorn and the dragon," she said with a laugh. "The dragon with that incredible face. I think people will remember it."
"I used to spend hours in the library," said Barber. "That's where my love of fairytales, King Arthur, kings and queens began and was nourished."
Her first exhibited drawing of a “flower fairy lily” was in the library, she said, and in 1980 she exhibited there again as part of “The Hand and the Spirit” show.
Barber has received a RISCA Fellowship in Design, numerous Katherine Forest Craft Foundation awards for excellence in ceramics, and more than 100 juried awards. She is a new member of DeBlois Gallery and is represented by the Charlestown Gallery, the Fuller Gallery in Jamestown and Studio 460 in Wickford. "Vintage Jillian," a retrospective exhibit, was held at the Newport Art Museum, where her work is in the permanent collection.
Barber was twice invited to be Artist in Residence at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, in 2019 and 2020. In the 1970s, she and her friend and fellow artist, the late Nancy Klotz, had a shop in the "old" Ocean House, when the hotel was owned by the Brankert family.
For more information, visit www.jillianbarber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.