NORWICH — Director Eugene J. Celico heads to the Chestnut Street Playhouse in Norwich this weekend for the opening of "Twelve Angry Jurors," an adaptation of "Twelve Angry Men," a play written by Reginald Rose that features both male and female actors as the jurors.
Celico, the artistic director of the Westerly-based Stage Door Theatre, has directed acclaimed productions of both "Twelve Angry Women" and "Twelve Angry Men" over the years in Westerly and in Norwich.
The unique casting of this production makes for "an exciting and vibrant interaction" as the jurors debate the issue of reasonable doubt, Celico said in a statement.
The play, which had a successful, award-winning run on Broadway, is a blistering character study, Celico said, "an examination of the American melting pot, and the judicial system that keeps it in check."
At its core, he added, the story shows "a deeply patriotic faith in the U.S. legal system."
Rose "deliberately and carefully peels away the layers of artifice from the jurors," Celico said, to allow a fuller picture of each juror as they deliberate the case before them.
While the play centers around Juror Number Eight, who is at first the sole holdout in an 11-1 guilty vote, the audience also gets a close-up look at Juror Number Eight, who sets her sights "not on proving the other jurors wrong but rather on getting them to look at the situation in a clear-eyed way not affected by their personal prejudices or biases."
After the critically acclaimed teleplay aired in 1954, it was made into a "cinematic masterpiece" starring Henry Fonda in 1957.
Celico, the artistic director of the Westerly-based Stage Door Theatre, said a number of Westerly residents are involved in the production, including well-known local actors Mary Sue Frishman and Nancy Young. Westerly's Geralyn Kozel Frishman is the producer and stage manager for the play, which also includes the talents of Anjie Leonard, Declan Sperry, ob Mignarri, Margaret Madole, Scotty Duval, Heather Oakley, Jon Andriso, Raven Dillon, Nichelle Rollins, Joe Harper and Kathy Scully O'Hara. The lighting designer is Robin Joyce, the light board operator is Ethan Danner and the sound design/operator is Justin Carroll.
The show is not appropriate for children under 16, Celico said.
