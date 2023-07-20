WESTERLY — The Knickerbocker Café — that storied music hall on Railroad Avenue whose name is synonymous with Westerly blues — will celebrate its 90th anniversary next week with a blockbuster event featuring the award-winning Knickerbocker All Stars.
Mark Connolly, the executive director of the Knickerbocker Music Center — the umbrella organization that oversees the Knick — said in an email this week that the anniversary will also be a celebration of the many local weddings held at the Knick over the years, and the many nights spent dancing on its famous wooden dance floor.
Since the Knick first opened, folks have been dancing to musicians "from Stevie Ray Vaughan, Roomful of Blues, Buddy Guy and Leon Russell to Jon Batiste, The Wailers and Deer Tick," Connolly said.
In 1933, as Prohibition ended, Paul and Albert "Aggie" Vitterito of Westerly transformed the family's 1920s Railroad Avenue ice cream stand into a dine and dance club and called it the Knickerbocker Café. The Knick quickly became known as Westerly's premier place to dance and enjoy music. The Vitterito brothers were also fabulous cooks and the Knick developed a reputation for serving delicious Italian food.
For more than half a century, many a Westerly bride danced her wedding dance at the Knickerbocker Café and many dancers twirled their partners in the Rose Room.
The Knickerbocker Café "continues this great tradition" said Connolly, as the Knickerbocker Music Center, a nonprofit organization with a mission to cultivate, celebrate and teach Westerly blues and other music genres in coordination with the United — their sister organization — and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Music School.
The idea is to create "a multi-venue campus for the arts," with performances and educational programs, he said.
The All Stars, a nine-piece band that plays the "Rhythm & Blues, Jump Blues, Swing, Blues and Soul of the 1950s, 60s and 70s," — the music that made the Knick a dance mecca known around the globe — will be joined by Brian Templeton, on vocals and harmonica and special guest Arthur Migliazza, a Boogie Woogie piano virtuoso who moved to Westerly earlier this year.
The All Stars have recorded and performed with such popular musicians and vocalists as Marcia Ball, Jimmie Vaughan, Sugaray Rayford, Thornetta Davis, Darcel Wilson, Curtis Salgaldo, Duke Robillard, Al Copley, Dave Maxwell, Sax Gordon, Johnny Nicholas and many Roomful of Blues alums.
They have also climbed to the top of the Living Blues Charts, placed on the Grammy nomination list and we were nominated for Soul Blues Album of the year by the Blues Music Awards in Memphis.
Their current roster includes Jeffrey "Doc" Chanonhouse (who also serves as arranger and director) on trumpet; Rich Lataille, tenor and alto saxophones and arranger; Ricky "King" Russell on guitar and vocals; Dickie Reed, keyboards; Bob Worthington, bass; Chris Anzalone, drums; Carl Querfurth, trombone; and Rob Lee on baritone sax.
Their extended bios are as varied as their sound — a mélange of swing, soul and straight-up blues.
