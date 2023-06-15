Pride month is being celebrated around the globe this month, and also locally, from Westerly to Mystic to Uncasville to Ledyard.
In Westerly, the United Theatre will celebrate its first-ever "Pride Night" next week, while in Mystic a weeklong celebration is being held — culminating with a pride concert — and at the casinos, there will be celebrations aplenty.
This Friday, June 16, Foxwoods Resort Casino will celebrate at the Centrale Fox Tower with Connecticut Queen Loosey LaDuca, who recently competed on season 15 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."
Loosey will headline a jam-packed performance, which is also set to feature local queens including Natalia Fierce, Mia E. Z’lay and Kenya Mone Heart.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and is part of Foxwoods’ "Live Out Loud," a month of shows and specials to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Visit foxwoods.com/live-out-loud for complete schedule and tickets.
In Mystic, the Pride in the Park concert will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 3 to 6 p.m., in Mystic River Park with a performance by the Shaded Soul Band. There will also be community organizations handing out information and guest speakers. The free concert is the culmination of a week of Pride events in downtown bars and restaurants Mystic supporting the LGBTQ+ community (facebook.com/mysticchamber or 860-572-9578).
The United will host Pride Night with Tyler Seton on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. The evening will include a performance by Seton, "described as a hopeful songwriter, bringing songs about mental health awareness and unity," and drink specials in the Post Credit's Scene space. A portion of the profits from the event will be donated to the Westerly Public Library Teen Pride Club. Tickets are $5. For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
At Mohegan Sun, festivities start Saturday, June 24, with an all-ages event, "Pride on the Sun Patio," from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will host local businesses and support organizations that highlight the LGBTQ+ community with food and drinks and music from DJ Edgewood and DJ Gadget.
On Saturday evening, ages 21-plus can enjoy a "Cocktails & Queens" drag show in the Cabaret Theatre and later, Avalon Nightclub’s "PRIDE at Night" will feature DJ Dave Aude, drinks and dancing.
The weekend wraps up on Sunday, June 25, with the "You Better Work: Diva Brunch" at novelle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 21-plus; an E.R. Fightmaster from "Grey's Anatomy" meet & greet at the Cabaret Theatre at 10:30 a.m.; and a Pride-themed Connecticut Sun basketball game in Mohegan Sun Arena at 1 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Connecticut Sun beach towel.
For more information about Pride Weekend at Mohegan Sun or tickets to events, visit mohegansun.com/pride.
— Sun staff
