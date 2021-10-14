NEW LONDON — Fans of Eugene O'Neill can celebrate the famed playwright's 133rd birthday at a special event Saturday at New London's historic Thames Club.
O'Neill (1888-1953) won the 1936 Nobel Prize in Literature and earned four Pulitzer Prizes — for "Beyond the Horizon," "Anna Christie," "Strange Interlude" and "Long Day's Journey into Night."
Produced by Flock Theatre and Sand Fiddler Marketing, the event will consist of morning and afternoon sessions, a birthday party and will conclude with a happy hour.
Robert Richter, director of arts programming at Connecticut College, will conduct the first morning session: "An Introduction to O'Neill's New London." Steven Bloom, from Lasell University, will conduct the second, "A House Is Not a Home: O'Neill's Lifelong Quest to Belong." Beth Wynstra from Babson College will present the third: "Playing the 'Good Wife': The Performance of Marital Roles, Expectations, and Anxieties in the Plays of O'Neill."
The afternoon session will feature a presentation and talk-back moderated by Robert Dowling from Central Connecticut State University. Called "Meet the Tyrones," the session is a series of scenes and readings by Flock Theatre actors Christie Williams, Eric Michaelian, Anne Flammang and Gary Poe.
In between the morning and afternoon sessions, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., birthday cake will be served in front of the Bank Square Books pop-up bookstore Title IX, 345 State Street, next to the Garde Arts Center. Title IX will have works by O'Neill and books about him for sale that day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
