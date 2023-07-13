WESTERLY — An art exhibition featuring the works of the late Barbara Shermund will open at the United gallery on Friday, July 28.
"Feminine Wiles: The Art of Barbara Shermund,” organized by guest curator Hilary Pierce Hatfield, will showcase 26 original works by the progressive American commercial artist (1899-1978).
Shermund, who was born in San Francisco on June 26, 1899, first started illustrating for The New Yorker in the early 1920s and was innovative from the start. She quickly gained attention for her bold and clever captions, known as “tag lines,” and her fresh, feminist voice.
Shermund was one of the first three women cartoonists inducted into the National Cartoonists Society in 1950.
"If Shermund was alive today, she'd be an influencer," said Hatfield recently as she sat inside the Café, the cozy spot next door to the United, discussing Shermund and the upcoming show she's organized. "She was a trailblazer and way ahead of her time."
The Café will be offering a special Dorothy Parker-inspired cocktail throughout the run of the exhibit, Hatfield said.
“Barbara Shermund was doing memes 100 years ago,” added Hatfield, whose own areas of interest include the work of overlooked American artists, particularly female artists and artists of color.
Shermund's work is especially notable, Hatfield said, "due to the ongoing national and global crisis of present-day women’s rights."
"Shermund’s work puts a fascinating lens on the lifestyle of American women from the 1920s through the 1940s via cartoons that include candid captions addressing varying subjects," Hatfield said, subjects including "women’s rights, women in the workplace, maternity, body image, aging, dating, marriage and sexuality."
Shermund, who produced a syndicated cartoon panel for King Features titled "Shermund’s Sallies," also created advertising illustrations for popular brands such as Pepsi-Cola, Ponds, Philips 66 and Frigidaire Hatfield said.
"She worked out of her studio apartment and kept a steno pad under her pillow," Hatfield said, "in case she came up with an idea in the middle of the night.
"The show will have something for everyone. Kids who like cartoons will find it interesting as will anyone interested in the art of illustration.
"Plus," she added, "It's got humor and it's fun, and as we know, humor is a great coping tool."
Speaking of humor and fun, Hatfield added, American cartoonist Liza Donelly, resident cartoonist of CBS News, plans to give a talk in the gallery to coincide with the exhibit.
Donnelly, who has a reputation for giving "fun and meaningful" talks, is a writer and award-winning cartoonist with The New Yorker, who has been drawing cartoons and writing about culture and politics for 40 years. She was the commencement speaker for the Graduate School of the University of Connecticut in 2014 and speaks regularly about humor and women.
The "Feminine Wiles" exhibit, which will run though September, will also include a local component, as Hatfield has invited seven well-known women to choose one of Shermund's cartoons and share their thoughts about the art.
The women are devoted to their roles in their community with careers in commerce, health and wellness, journalism, education, government, and advocacy, she said.
"They are my magnificent seven," said Hatfield with a laugh one afternoon this week.
"We are thrilled to be showcasing the work of such a talented and forward-thinking artist," said Carly Callahan, executive director of the United. "We believe that Shermund’s work will inspire and challenge our visitors, and we can’t wait for them to experience her art for themselves.”
Hatfield said the United show presents a unique opportunity for Westerly residents and visitors to experience a body of work that is both timeless and contemporary in the context of feminism and the art world.
“There is a growing trend in fine art and publishing to focus on works by under-acknowledged American commercial artists whose content and subject present a remarkable document of Americans’ rapidly changing perspective, experience, and lifestyle. In addition, there is ongoing global popularity in the practice of cartooning and illustration, fortified by the popularity of anime and manga with children, teens, and adults alike.”
Hatfield, who has presented art exhibitions in museums and galleries for more than 35 years, is president of the Art Collector’s Athenaeum and works as a curator and advisor for private collectors. She has facilitated fine art programs for the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, moderated panel talks for the artists for the Earth Program for Earth Day Network, and produced two documentary films on artists that aired nationally on PBS.
Most recently, she has completed a permanent gallery at Ocean House focusing on the work of Caldecott Award-winning illustrator and author Ludwig Bemelmans.
