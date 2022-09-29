WESTERLY — Organist Kent Tritle, one of America’s leading choral conductors, will perform at Christ Church Westerly Friday at a free concert sponsored by the church's Arts Commission.
Tritle, the director of cathedral music at New York's famed Cathedral of St. John the Divine, is also music director of the Grammy-nominated volunteer chorus Oratorio Society of New York, and of Musica Sacra, New York’s elite professional chorus.
Tritle, a member of the graduate faculty of the Juilliard School, hosted a weekly program called “The Choral Mix with Kent Tritle” on New York’s WQXR for several years.
An acclaimed organ virtuoso, Tritle, also an organist of the New York Philharmonic, was called “the brightest star in New York's choral music world” by The New York Times.
The 2020 recipient of Chorus America’s Michael Korn Founders Award for Development of the Professional Choral Art, Tritle has a reputation for creating high-profile collaborations with other major players in the New York music scene.
Highlights of the 2022-23 season include two world premieres, "A Nation of Others" and a setting of the "Stabat Mater" for organ, soloists, chorus and orchestra by David Briggs at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.
"A Nation of Others" is a new oratorio for six soloists, chorus and orchestra by Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell about immigrants’ arrival at Ellis Island in 1921, performed with the Oratorio Society of New York at Carnegie Hall.
Tritle also leads Robert Paterson’s "Whitman’s America" and Bach’s "Mass in B Minor" with the Oratorio Society; music from 14th-century England and France and a program featuring music of women composers spanning more than five centuries with Musica Sacra.
He also leads "Venice: City of Light,” a collaboration with Rose of the Compass, a number of holiday programs, and two organ recitals at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Additionally, he leads annual performances of Handel’s "Messiah" with Musica Sacra and the Oratorio Society of New York at Carnegie Hall.
Tritle is renowned as a master clinician and gives workshops on conducting and repertoire. He also leads annual choral workshops at the Amherst Early Music Festival, and recent years have included workshops at Berkshire Choral International and at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.
As director of choral activities at the Manhattan School of Music, Kent established the school’s first doctoral program in choral conducting. A Juilliard School faculty member since 1996, he currently directs a graduate practicum on oratorio in collaboration with the school’s Vocal Arts Department.
As an organ recitalist, Tritle performs regularly in Europe and across the United States. His discography features more than 20 recordings. Recent releases, including the Grammy-nominated 2018 world premiere performance of the Paul Moravec/Mark Campbell oratorio "Sanctuary Road" with the Oratorio Society of New York, have been praised by NPR Music, Gramophone and The American Organist.
Tritle's concert on Friday will include works by Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Stephen Paulus.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
