STONINGTON — Kirstin Valdez Quade, the author of "Night at the Fiestas: Stories" and the February/March Merrill Fellow at the James Merrill House, will read from her works Sunday at 4 p.m. via YouTube and Facebook Live.
Quade's stories have been published in "The New Yorker," "The Best American Short Stories" and "Guernica."
"Night at the Fiestas: Stories" received the John Leonard Prize from the National Book Critics Circle, the Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a "5 Under 35" award from the National Book Foundation.
Her latest novel, "The Five Wounds," one of Oprah Magazine’s Most Anticipated Books of 2021, examines a Latinx man’s desire for redemption on the eve of his performance as Jesus in a New Mexico Passion play.
"I have always been really interested in religion, faith, and doubt, and performances of religion and rituals," Quade told Marian Perales in a recent edition of Publisher's Weekly. "Catholicism is very important to my sense of family history and identity."
Quade said her great-grandmother used to take care of her when she was a little girl, and she remembers lighting candles on her altar.
"She lived in a subsidized housing high-rise, and I remember going down to the multipurpose room to mass with her," Quade said. "In recounting the Passion of Christ, it has always struck me as incredibly empathetic."
Quade also discussed empathy in an interview with Daneet Steffens for the alumni magazine at Philips Exeter Academy.
"Empathy’s presence is what I most hope for when I’m working on a story," she told Steffens. "Fiction is an empathetic practice. In both reading and writing fiction, it’s all about putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, and the trick is getting it right."
