WESTERLY — If you haven't yet heard of urbex photography, you can let Charlestown resident Carol Mossa be your guide. Better still, you can stop by the Hoxie Gallery at the Westerly Library next week and see what the art form is all about.
Next Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., Mossa's solo exhibit — "Beauty Among the Ruins" — will open in the gallery for a month-long run.
Mossa said she'll be on hand to greet visitors and to answer questions about urbex photography.
The exhibit, which includes 30 images of abandoned properties taken from New England to New York to Tennessee "and beyond," are examples of urbex photography.
Simply put, said Mossa, a self-proclaimed "Renaissance woman," urbex stands for "urban exploration photography," and it means taking photographs of abandoned, forgotten, decaying or lost places and things.
"I use my art to find beauty among the ruins of abandoned schools, theaters, hotels, hospitals, farmhouses, junkyards and barns," said Mossa. "I find incredible beauty in these structures."
Mossa, a Bristol, Conn., native who has called Rhode Island home for the last 30-plus years, said she began to shoot photos of abandoned properties and buildings while she was traveling to horse shows around the country with her middle daughter, Lindsay, an equestrian.
"I started initially to keep myself calm," said Mossa who quickly found beauty in the many old, abandoned properties she noticed sitting vacant along this country's highways and byways.
The way the light streamed through the window of an old psychiatric hospital in Buffalo and landed on an old wheel chair has caught her attention, as has any number of rusted-out automobiles, she said.
Then there was her visit to Old Car City in White, Georgia, which contains the world's largest known classic car junkyard.
"I love old cars and barns," said Mossa.
Also an adventurer, writer, wellness coach, columnist, mother, grandmother and self-described "passionate and patient, creative midwife," who delights in "helping women give birth to their creative visions and dreams," Mossa is the author of three books, including "Linger Longer: Lessons from a Contemplative Life."
"I am fascinated in and passionate about a great many things," she writes on her website. "We used to call folks like me 'a jack of all trades,' but today I know that I've been blessed with abundant and diverse gifts."
"I live an incredibly magical life," said Mossa one morning this week via telephone, "a simple, humble life ... and I get to take photos of abandoned properties I find beauty in."
Mossa said she's taken photos of mansions, correctional facilities, shuttered psychiatric hospitals, and old, junky cars.
"It's my passion," she said as she went on to describe her visits to Buffalo and Tennessee.
A graduate of Central Connecticut State University, Mossa was an English teacher, worked at several Connecticut newspapers, wrote for a builder's trade magazine, and was a columnist before returning to school for a master's of fine arts degree at Goddard College.
"I thought you weren't a real writer until you wrote fiction," she said with a laugh. "All the while, I was taking photos."
Mossa, who was born blind in one eye, said she loves when people, after looking at her photos, tell her that she has a "good eye."
"I really do," she said with another laugh. "I have one good eye."
Learn more about Mossa, her photographs, her newsletter, her podcast, her "private, supportive and interactive Facebook community," and her "individually curated year-round artist retreats," at her website, https://www.carolmossa.com.
