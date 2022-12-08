WESTERLY — The ever-popular Carleans, one of the region's most popular bands, will perform a roots-tinged holiday set Sunday when the annual Stand Up For Animals Rock & Roll Christmas Show returns to the Knickerbocker Music Center for its ninth edition of the benefit concert.
The show was originally organized by musicians John Speziale and Keith M. Cowley, owner of the Living Sharks Museum. Both men have been involved in the local music scene for years. The show was inspired by Brian Setzer's touring Christmas show, which included "lots of swing music and rock 'n' roll," Speziale said when the concert returned in 2021 following the pandemic.
This year’s show will feature Christmas-themed performances by both the Carleans and the Friends, a local all-star rock band and "super group" according to Speziale, "featuring the amazing vocal stylings of singer Amie Coffey."
Coffey, a pet-adoption advocate, is traveling all the way from her home in Alabama to be part of the show, he added.
Coffey is well known in the area for "her singing in a number of fine bands. Her versions of popular Christmas rock tunes are always show stoppers," Speziale said. "This rare local appearance is guaranteed to make the show something special."
As in past years, attendees will be entertained by the bands, a strolling fiddler and Dancing Santa. The annual “shop local” raffle prize will include gift cards and merchandise from local businesses. And, of course, there will be a hula dance contest.
The show, which premiered 10 years ago, has been entertaining audiences while raising considerable funds every Christmas season (with the exception of 2020, due to COVID restrictions).
Speziale and Cowley invite everyone to come rock out, dance, sing along, eat, drink and be merry, and, most importantly, Speziale said, "to help find forever homes for pets!"
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
