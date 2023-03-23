EAST HADDAM — Ten-tear-old Cameron Blake Miller of Pawcatuck will play the role of Baby Louise in this spring's Goodspeed Musicals production of "Gypsy," the first production of the company's 60th anniversary season and the first time "Gypsy" will appear on the Goodspeed stage.
The role of Rose will be played by Judy McLane, who performed on Broadway in more than 4,000 performances of "Mamma Mia!" Louise will be played by Talia Suskauer, fresh off her run as Elphaba in Broadway’s "Wicked."
Herbie will be played by Philip Hernandez; Dainty June will be played by Laura Sky Herman; Baby June will be played by Emily Jewel Hoder.
Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, based on the book by Arthur Laurents and featuring music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, "Gypsy" tells of the ultimate stage mother — Momma Rose — who is fighting for her daughters' success.
The ambitious Momma Rose, determined to steer her daughters to stardom, takes center stage in what has been called "one of the most celebrated musicals of all time."
"The musical features a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business," including “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Together, Wherever We Go,” and more.
Chowsie (the dog) will be played by Cha-Cha.
Gypsy will be directed by Jenn Thompson with choreography by Patricia Wilcox and music direction by Goodspeed’s resident music director Adam Souza.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
