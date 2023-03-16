NORWICH — The four talented musicians known as the Callithumpians will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday at the Norwich Arts Center’s Donald L. Oat Theater where the "awesome acoustics ... will immerse you in sound and where there isn’t a bad seat in the house."
The Callithumpians — Peter Leibert, Bill Cournoyer, Diane Cournoyer and Michael LaFleur plan to will entertain with traditional dance music from Ireland, Scotland, New England, and the south, "just as they have been doing throughout New England for several years."
Leibert, the founder and musician for the Westerly Morris Men who called traditional country dances throughout New England for many years, has played Anglo concertina and button accordion for more than 55 years and has performed in Scotland, England and Japan.
Bill Cournoyer plays an old-style homemade bodhran (Irish drum), bones, wooden flute and penny whistle, all of which he has played for over 20 years. He is the creator of a troupe of limberjacks whose members have performed widely across the Northeast and have entertained from Nova Scotia to Manhattan with their Callithumpian stepping.
Diane Cournoyer has been playing fiddle for over 15 years and has performed in traditional music events throughout the northeast.
LaFleur, an accompanying musician at Saint James Church, has been playing guitar for over 40 years.
Music-lovers are invited to "Make this a St. Patrick’s Day that will be seared in your memory forever," by enjoying an evening of traditional music that will have you on your feet."
For more details visit www.norwicharts.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
