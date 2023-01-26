There's a marvel of a must-see-for-fans-of-Shakespeare play currently on stage at Trinity Rep, where it is enjoying its world premiere.
Directed masterfully by longtime Trinity company member Brian McEleney, "By the Queen" — written by the gifted, Obie Award-winning playwright Whitney White — is based on Shakespeare's and White's take on Queen Margaret of Anjou. It is is a wonderment of live theater and a gift to all audiences, Shakespeare fans or not.
An exciting, unusual, cutting-edge work of art, "By the Queen" is also clever ... and humorous to boot (although gruesome at times ... but it is Shakespeare after all and it does take place during the War of the Roses!).
White gives us a Queen Margaret we may otherwise have never known. She actually gives us three richly-developed versions of the complicated warrior-wife-politician-mother-queen who ruled England after her husband (Henry IV) lost his mind, and who, as Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus reminds us in the program, holds a prominent place in Shakespeare's works.
"Quite simply, there is no other character in all of Shakespeare's plays who has such a long and complicated arc of a story," Columbus writes, noting that White "finally gives Margaret's story the telling it deserves."
White, who writes, "I am a black woman from Chicago and I always saw my experience reflected in Shakespeare's world," is clearly comfortable with Shakespeare and, although she takes him to task for his portrayal of women, she seems to almost forgive him — or at least try to understand where the "she wolf" business comes from. A
"By the Queen" introduces us to the young Margaret, or Margaret 1 (the endearing and electric Fiona Marie Maguire in her Trinity debut is a force); Margaret 2 (Rachel Christopher gives a fine, fierce performance); and finally, Margaret 3 (Paula Plum, also making her Trinity debut, is such a delightful surprise!).
The three Margarets are not introduced sequentially, rather they are onstage all the time, all at once — chatting, arguing, teasing, and interacting with one another as they wander about the stage, reviewing Margaret's life together and analyze her decisions.
A remix of portions of Parts 1, 2 and 3 from Shakespeare's "Henry VI" and "Richard III," White adds her own smart two cents, her own language, questions and commentary to Shakespeare's, often pausing the characters mid-performance to have them banter with other characters, or question their motives or the motives of others.
As we wonder and ponder "Why did Shakespeare do that anyway?" or "Oh my God, did that really happen?" White's characters ask the very same questions. Unless they are stopped by the "Shakespeare purist" (Jeff Church, who — as always — gives a stellar, energetic, extraordinary performance ... and wait 'till you see him as King Richard III!).
And the music is splendid! Was that Nina Simone I heard?
Joining the Margarets and Church, are the various other men in the Margarets’ life, including resident company members Taavon Gamble and Mauro Hantman, Brown/Trinity Rep MFA acting candidate JaQuan Malik Jones, and guest performer Matthew Russell, who is ideal as poor, lost King Henry VI.
In another interesting twist, set designer Michael McGarty has created onstage, cabaret-style seating for "By the Queen," and at least a dozen audience members were seated on the stage, something Margaret Senior used to her advantage.
McEleney is joined by assistant director Kai Thomani Tshikosi, costume designer Toni Spadafora-Sadler, lighting designer Christina Watanabe and sound designer Larry D. Fowler Jr.
My guess is that audience members will rush to their history books and their Shakespeare to help them recall what is fiction and what is fact after seeing the play, and read with relish every word in the well-written program.
Talk about palace intrigue! The modern day royals have nothing on the lives of Queen Margaret, King Henry VI, King Richard III, Prince Edward, Edmund Beaufort, Duke of Somerset and the rest.
Forget "Spare," and see "By the Queen!"
