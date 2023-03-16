PAWTUCKET — The devil is coming to Rhode Island, according to Jeff Church, artistic director of Burbage Theatre Co. — and in the form of the premiere of a play by Brown graduate Jen Silverman called "Witch."
Originally commissioned by Writers Theatre in Chicago, where it also premiered, "Witch" centers on a charming outsider who arrives to the quiet village of Edmonton bargaining for souls in exchange for the villagers' darkest wishes.
"I’ve been looking forward to this one," said Church. "In short, 'Witch' has Burbage written all over it: a strong ensemble piece with humor, a touch of horror, a classical feel brought with irreverent force into the present, and ideas that leave a mark, expertly revealed."
Loosely based on the Jacobean drama "The Witch of Edmonton," Church said "... this haunting and hysterical play promises to engross audiences with its nuanced and modern storytelling."
Silverman is an "up-and-comer," he added, who has "unearthed a timeless story about power, identity, and the lengths to which we’ll go to get what we need, as well what is revealed by our actions."
"The anticipation of what comes next — looming over your head like an ominous cloud — will keep you on the edge of your seat," he predicted. "With the expert direction of Allison Crews, an incredible and more than perfectly cast ensemble of actors, and a dream-team design team, this Rhode Island premiere is set to be a truly unforgettable experience."
Silverman, who also wrote "The Moors," "Still" and "Unpacking," grew up in Simsbury, Conn., and describes themself as a "playwright, nomad, jellyfish-wrangler."
Church said Burbage Theatre Co. is continuing its 11th season, following their sold-out run of Paula Vogel's "The Oldest Profession."
Church invited theater-lovers to "Come experience this riveting and chilling tale ... it will leave you haunted long after the lights go out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.